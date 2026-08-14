Home, Heritage, And Happenings: Merdeka Weekend Starts Early

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There’s a patriotic spirit in the air this August, and it’s already showing in the events happening this weekend. The excitement takes many forms, from laughter at standup comedy shows to voices coming together in group singing sessions. Arts workshops also offer another way to get creative and celebrate the season.

READ MORE: Still Deciding Where To Go This Merdeka Weekend? Here’s One To Add To The List

Wise Up: Masood Boomgaard Live in KL | 14 Aug | DeStage@Jaya One | 8pm | Ticketed event

The Self-Help Singh will be in Kuala Lumpur to share his timeless, hilarious wisdom of the ages for one night only at DeStage, Jaya One. Tickets are available on Ticket Melon’s official website here.

READ MORE: The “Self-Help Singh” Is Coming To KL To Impart His Wisdom

The Nation’s Comedians: Merdeka Special | 14 Aug | KL Comedy Corner | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

This Merdeka, five comedians come together to celebrate what makes us, us. The Nation’s Comedians: Merdeka Special is a night of stories we all recognise and unmistakably Malaysian. Get your tickets from CloudJoi here.

Honouring Malaysian Women: Pesta Puan-tastic | 14-15 Aug | GMBB | 9am-6pm | Free public event

Pesta Puan-tastic is a festival highlighting the role and contributions of women in the country’s struggle for independence until present time. Some highlights include an art exhibition by activist Yati Kaprawi, a poetry slam, a speech contest, and an open mic session. There’ll also be talks and a mini forum to discuss identity, activism, arts, and freedom.

Shop Lokal: Pesta Muda Mudi | 14-16 Aug | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Pesta Muda Mudi has it all for the young crowd: local fashion and accessory brands to browse, hands-on arts and crafts workshops, live performances, and even a stamp rally. There are three exclusive Pesta Muda Mudi stamps to collect.

Discover Local Roasters: Lalaport Coffee Festival 2026 | 14-16 Aug | Lalaport | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Lalaport Coffee Festival 2026 brings together coffee lovers and local roasters for a weekend celebrating all things brew. Sample specialty blends from Malaysian coffee houses, catch barista takeovers, and pick up beans, brewing gear, and coffee-inspired treats from over 60 vendors. Whether you’re a casual sipper or a serious enthusiast, there’s plenty to taste, learn, and take home.

Get Creative: Heritage Weekend | 15 Aug | Taman Tugu | 9am-11am | Free entry

Taman Tugu is hosting a Malaysian Heritage Weekend packed with activities for the whole family. Kids can get creative with batik colouring and Peranakan tile painting, with each workshop priced at RM15 per pax. The proceeds go to the Amanah Warisan Negara (AWAN) Trust Fund to support park conservation and maintenance. Meanwhile, adults can catch a live cooking session with Chef Dato’ Ismail, learning the secrets behind classic Malaysian dishes.

Explore Asian Board Games: Play Play Asia | 15-16 Aug | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

Play Play Asia opens its doors this weekend with a full day of free playtime to celebrate. Browse and play a curated selection of over 200 modern Asian board games. If you’re feeling bold, challenge the game designers from Malaysia and Singapore who’ll be there in person to see if you can beat them at their own creations.

Turn Up & Sing: Kau Ilhamku | 16 Aug | Sultan Abdul Samad Building | 4pm | Ticketed event

The Sound Collective is organising a Merdeka sing-along at Sultan Abdul Samad Building featuring the timeless “Kau Ilhamku” song by Man Bai. Singing at the historic building adds a layer of significance, seeing how the building overlooks Dataran Merdeka, the very place where independence was declared on 31 August 1957. All materials will be provided beforehand to help you practice, so you just need to turn up in your best batik outfit and sing your hearts out! To get tickets, head over to CloudJoi’s official website here.

READ MORE: A Merdeka Moment Together: Turn Up & Sing “Kau Ilhamku” At Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad

Plan Early For These

Work Hard, Rock Out Harder: KODEX: TERMINAL | 22 Aug | XOX Arena (The Arch Galeries) | 5pm | Ticketed event

KODEX: TERMINAL brings a dedicated harder styles festival concept to Malaysia for the first time. The event pulls together eight international artists across hardstyle, rawstyle, hardcore and uptempo, with names like Dimitri K, DJ ISMC, Dual Damage, Hard Driver, Miss K8, and Rooler headlining the lineup. Get tickets from Ticket Melon here.

Shape Your Future: Mega Careers and Study Fair 2026 | 22-23 Aug | KL Convention Centre | 11am-6pm | Free public event

As Malaysia gears up for Merdeka month, the 20th Mega Careers & Study Fair offers its own kind of independence – the freedom to shape your future. With the country’s most popular graduate employers and Malaysia’s largest postgraduate studies fair under one roof, it’s the perfect place to invest in personal growth and nation-building talent, right as the country celebrates 69 years of independence. Entry is free but remember to register at the official website here.

Making The National Flower: Merdeka Handmade Flower Workshop | 22, 28, 29 Aug | GMBB | 3pm | RM149/pax

Petals by You is hosting a Merdeka handmade flower workshop in August and September. In the workshop, participants will be making a hibiscus flower using crepe paper, and it’ll be displayed in a paper carrier box. The workshop is suitable for beginners. To book your spot, please drop them a DM or reach out to any of the contacts listed in the post above.

Battle of Wits: 21st Malaysian Chess Festival | 28 Aug-6 Sept | KL Gateway | 2pm | Ticketed event

The 21st Malaysian Chess Festival turns the venue into a ten-day hub of chess action for players of all ages and skill levels. Even if you’re not competing, it’s worth swinging by to soak in the atmosphere of Malaysia’s premier chess event. For more information, head over to the official website here.

Enjoy Cantopop Legends: Grasshopper Three In Love Concert 2026 | 29 Aug | Unifi Arena Bukit Jalil | 8pm | Ticketed event

Grasshopper’s “Three In Love” tour celebrates the group’s 40th anniversary, with the “Three In Love” theme representing the enduring bond among members Calvin Choy, Remus Choy, and Edmond So since forming in 1985. The show promises a refreshed musical direction alongside a fully upgraded stage production, blending nostalgia with reinvention. Demand was so strong the first date sold out almost immediately, prompting organisers to add a second show on 30 August. Get tickets from StubHub here.

Sing Crowd-Favourite Anthems: Understanding Epiphany | 30 Aug | The Platform Performing Arts Theatre | 7.30pm | Ticketed event

Taiwanese folk band GoodBand brings their high-energy live sound to Kuala Lumpur on 30 August, promising a night packed with catchy hooks and crowd-favourite anthems. Known for their infectious stage presence, the band has been steadily building a loyal following, and this KL stop is shaping up to be one of the must-see gigs of the month. Whether you’re already a fan or just discovering their music, expect a set list that blends fan favourites with fresh new tracks, all delivered with the kind of energy that turns a good show into an unforgettable one. Grab your tickets early from CloudJoi here.

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