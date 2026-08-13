You Can Tell A Lot About Malaysians By What’s Inside Their Shopping Trolley

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Have you ever found yourself people-watching while wandering through a hypermarket?

As Malaysians, we may all come from different backgrounds, but our shopping habits can easily tell the stories about our lifestyles, priorities, and personalities.

We don’t all shop the same, but we definitely have our patterns. Whether you’re shopping for a kenduri, stretching your salary until payday or insisting you’re “just looking”, every trolley tells a familiar Malaysian story.

So… which shopper are you?

(MYDIN)

🛒 The “I Only Came For Bread” Optimist

This shopper walks in convinced they’ll be out in five minutes. No trolley, no basket, because “sekejap je”.

Half an hour later you’re balancing frozen paratha, a 2kg Milo tin, biscuits, and laundry detergent in both arms. Somewhere along the way, RM20 quietly became RM200, and you probably forgot to get what you actually came here for 🫢.

🛒 The Solo Wanderer

With your headphones on and list in hand, you like to be in your own world when shopping.

But don’t be fooled by looks, this shopper knows exactly which aisle the sambal is in and can finish a month’s grocery shopping before anyone else has decided which instant noodles to buy.

🛒 The Overwhelmed Parent

One child wants the cereal with the free toy. Another suddenly can’t live without chocolate. The youngest is steering the trolley like it’s an F1 car.

Yet, as a dedicated parents, you still remember everything on the shopping list. They don’t call you mak cik (or pak cik) terror for nothing! Except… why do you now magically have four packets of jelly pudding in the trolley? 🤨

🛒 The PWP Strategist

You’ve already done the maths before entering the store. Buy this, redeem that, collect points, unlock the PWP deals!

Ask them how much they saved and they’ll happily tell you… down to the last cent.

🛒 The Clueless Tourist

You’re usually spotted standing in front of the kerepek aisle looking genuinely torn. Next thing you know, you’ve already grabbed 20 flavours of locally popular instant noodles and three kinds of soy sauce.

Somewhere between shopping for a hydrating drink and souvenirs, you ended up leaving with so many snacks you’ll spend the next six months recommending to friends back home. You almost always kena pay extra baggage fee for returning flights.

Now, Here’s Where It Gets Interesting

(MYDIN)

Held in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026, the campaign invites Malaysians and visitors alike to see shopping trips a little differently. After all, jalan-jalan isn’t always about ticking off famous landmarks.

Sometimes, the best discoveries happen while wandering the aisles, stumbling upon local favourites or finally trying that snack all your nenek, atuk ,and even cucu have been talking about.

For 69 years, MYDIN has been part of everyday Malaysian life, from last-minute grocery runs and festive shopping to weekend family outings.

Now Jom Jalan MYDIN builds on that familiar experience by turning an ordinary shopping trip into a uniquely Malaysian adventure, complete with rewards, surprises and plenty of reasons to keep exploring.

Join The Jom Jalan MYDIN Experience

Of course, no Malaysian shopping trip is complete without a little extra excitement.

Throughout the campaign, shoppers can take part in the 🎟️Beli, Menang & Jalan Contest.

All you need to do is spend a minimum of RM120 on participating brands in a single receipt and you’re in the running for a chance to win over RM100,000 worth of prizes. This includes:

Grand prize for 10x winners: Cruise Vacation Package (3D2N)

First prize for 30x winners: Hotel Vacation Package (3D2N)

Second prize for 100x winners: Tickets to Sunway Lagoon Night Park and Sunway Lost World Hot Springs & Night Park

Consolation prize for 100x winners: RM200 Setel credit vouchers

Check out HERE for more details about the Beli, Menang & Jalan Contest.

That’s not all! There are even more to look forward to during this Merdeka season.

🔎 Spend RM150 in a single receipt to join the free Jelajah Lokal Treasure Hunt, taking place across selected MYDIN outlets nationwide in three exciting rounds:

Round 1 (24 October) – MYDIN Subang Jaya & MYDIN MITC, Malacca

Round 2 (31 October) – MYDIN Gopeng RTC, Perak & MYDIN Bukit Mertajam

Round 3 (7 November) – MYDIN Kuala Terengganu & MYDIN Tunjong, Kelantan

Do note that unlike the Beli, Menang & Jalan Contest, you’ll need to form a group of four to participate. Not to fret if you miss the first round, your group can always join the next rounds. Each round will have

The last day to submit your entry is 30 September, more details can be found HERE.

Instead of limiting yourself to your nearest participating MYDIN, make the most of Visit Malaysia 2026 and combine the Jelajah Lokal Treasure Hunt with a road trip together with family or friends! You get to explore Malaysia while standing a chance to win from a pool of RM45,000, win-win kan?

🎟️ RM5 voucher redemptions with a minimum spending of participating brands, including local favourites like Adabi, Bestari, Mamee, Munchy’s, Nona, and Farm Fresh. See the full list of participating brands and its respective minimum spend HERE.

The rewards don’t stop there! MYDIN’s Ahli Meriah can get exclusive rewards and earn an additional 500 MYDIN Rewards points for purchases of four or more participating brands in one receipt.

Last but not least, 🛍️Purchase With Purchase (PWP) deals, because every Malaysian loves maximising value for money!

With a minimum spending of RM100, you’ll unlock PWP deals for three items of your choice from a rotating bi-weekly list. MYDIN’s Ahli Meriah can also earn an additional 500 MYDIN Rewards points when you spend over RM69 in one receipt.

This Merdeka, celebrate the everyday moments that make shopping uniquely Malaysian. Whether you’re bargain hunting or simply jalan-jalan through the aisles, Jom Jalan MYDIN makes every visit a little more memorable.

To find out more about the campaign, visit the official Jom Jalan MYDIN website.

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