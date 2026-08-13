Luckin Coffee Teams Up With Kisah Bawah Tanah For Merdeka Campaign Rooted In Malaysian Folklore

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Luckin Coffee has partnered with Kisah Bawah Tanah, Malaysia’s first adult animation series by Animasia Studio, for a Merdeka campaign centred on local supernatural folklore and a new line of palm sugar-based drinks.

The Merdeka campaign theme “Rasa Kita, Cerita Kita” couldn’t be more fitting. Kisah Bawah Tanah reimagines Malaysia’s rich supernatural folklore, bringing together beloved characters like the Pontianak, Pocong, Hantu Raya, and Penanggal, and gives each character a comedic twist.

The series took a decade to develop and is aimed at young adults, exploring themes of growing up and ageing.

From left to right: Hendra Wardi (Co-creator of Kisah Bawah Tanah) and Elleen Ch’ng (Brand and PR Director) sharing the inspiration behind the Merdeka-themed collaboration “Rasa Kita, Cerita Kita”.

At the launch, Elleen Ch’ng, Brand and PR Director of Luckin Coffee, said the brand was drawn to Kisah Bawah Tanah for its portrayal of relatable Malaysian characters — Sam, Zack, Ina, Tok Mat, Vincent, and Pocing — whose everyday worries mirror those of everyday Malaysians. Together, Luckin Coffee and Kisah Bawah Tanah set out to tell stories that make Malaysians smile, and stories that make Malaysians proud.

The highlight of the collaboration is four brand-new episodes, premiering on 14 August 2026. With Kisah Bawah Tanah having just wrapped up its first season on Astro, fans have even more to look forward to.

From left to right: Kisah Bawah Tanah voiceover artists Sufiyan, Tashbunny, and Papi sharing their roles in the four mini-episodes presented by Luckin Coffee Malaysia. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP.

Characters in Kisah Bawah Tanah. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP.

What’s the Rasa Kita part?

Starting on 14 August, Luckin Coffee x Kisah Bawah Tanah introduces a rotating menu of localised drinks through August and September.

The two drinks are Gula Melaka Shakerato and Gula Melaka Latte. The Gula Melaka Shakerato features a foamy espresso crown over a coconut base with gula melaka layers. Meanwhile, the Gula Melaka Latte balances a dark roast espresso with smoky palm sugar for a comforting, subtly sweet finish.

Two additional seasonal flavours will be introduced in the coming weeks to round up the festive and creative collaboration.

Fans can also get their hands on the limited-edition Kisah Bawah Tanah merchandise such as umbrellas, plushie charms, tote bags, and puffy stickers. The merchandise will be available at all Luckin Coffee outlets and on the mobile app from Friday, 14 August, while stocks last.

Gula Melaka Shakerato. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

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