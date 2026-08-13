Cameron Highlands Woman Watched A Cooking Show 12 Years Ago, Chinese Tourists Are Now Lining Up
A Brinchang burger stall owner who got her recipe idea from the Asian Food Channel now sells out 60 handmade patties a night to a customer base she never marketed to, most of whom found her on Xiaohongshu.
- Siti Norlizawaty started making burgers 12 years ago after watching the Asian Food Channel, adding her own green apple twist.
- The stall sells just 60 handmade Burger Meletup patties nightly, limited by a basic charcoal grill with no modern equipment.
- Chinese tourists now queue for the burger after discovering it on Xiaohongshu, despite Siti Norlizawaty never posting there herself.
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The stall opens at 7 pm.
By the time most visitors have finished dinner, the patties are gone.
Siti Norlizawaty Abdul, 41, has been making burgers in Brinchang for 12 years.
She did not study culinary arts.
She did not attend a food business programme.
She watched the Asian Food Channel, noted an idea, and started cooking from her home in government quarters nearby.
The green apple was her own addition.
From Quarters to Kiosk
The business has moved four times.
It started at home.
It moved to outside the KFC in Brinchang in 2013.
Then to the Shell station across the road.
Now it occupies a Kiosk Madani unit in the Brinchang town parking lot — a federal micro-enterprise scheme kiosk rented from the local council for RM150 a month.
The federal government designed Kiosk Madani to support small traders.
On most nights in Brinchang, it is where Chinese tourists and Malaysians alike queue in the cold for a burger stuffed with mozzarella and topped with green apple slices.
The 60-Patty Ceiling
Gerai Burger Letopp Epal produces a maximum of 60 Burger Meletup patties per night — 30 beef, 30 chicken.
The limit is not a marketing decision.
The grill is a bare metal grate over open charcoal; there is no hood, no temperature gauge, no enclosed cooking surface.
By mid-service, the residue buildup on the grate is visible.
The 60-patty ceiling is not a number someone calculated; it is what the grill shows.
The patties are handmade.
Siti Norlizawaty mans the stall with her husband, who handles the grill, and her daughter, who helps during university semester breaks.
When the 60 Burger Meletup patties are gone, the flagship item is done for the night — though the stall continues serving tenders, Ramly patty burgers, and banjos.
Average wait time on a normal night: 30 minutes.
Pre-orders via WhatsApp are strongly advised.
The Part She Invented Herself
The Burger Meletup — the stall’s flagship — is a thick, handmade patty stuffed with mozzarella cheese, grilled over an open flame, and served drenched in black pepper sauce and cheese sauce.
The green apple slices sit on top, cutting through the richness with a sharp, cold crunch.
The name letopp is Malaysian slang.
It means something that bursts, explodes, or hits hard.
The apple was not part of any recipe Siti Norlizawaty saw on television.
It came later, from her own kitchen.
The Xiaohongshu Effect
For most of its first decade, Gerai Burger Letopp Epal served a local and domestic tourist crowd.
Cameron Highlands, Siti Norlizawaty noted, used to go quiet after 10 pm.
In the last five years, the customer profile shifted.
Chinese tourists began arriving at the stall having already seen it — on Xiaohongshu, the Chinese social media platform.
Most had not searched for the stall by name; they had searched “Cameron Highlands what to eat” — and the stall appeared.
One widely circulated post that directed traffic to the stall was headlined 金马仑一定要吃的 — “Must-eat in Cameron Highlands.”
The stall appeared not as a destination search result but as a recommendation inside a curated list.
Siti Norlizawaty did not post on Xiaohongshu.
The stall’s presence there was built entirely by customers.
She got the idea from a TV channel, and the customers came from an app she does not use.
@allyizhen14 来金马伦的不是为了草莓🍓， 而是这家传说中的——宵夜汉堡🍔🔥 . 打开包装那一刻， 满到溢出来的芝士酱直接馋🤤 那画面太疗愈～太😈～太香了！ 他们家的肉饼厚实多汁，每一口都chao满足， 🐴12一个真的值！👏 而且蕞特别的是—— 里面居然有🍏青苹果片？！ D1次在汉堡里吃到水果！ 把芝士的腻感中和掉， 整个层次感赞啦～都不会腻💯 . 我在Shan Xian Hotpot吃了晚餐 8pm就直接去到对面order，需要等20-30分钟左右 . 📍Burger Bako Lett op Jalan Besar, Brinchang, Cameron Highland ⏰ 每天 7pm – 10pm . #cameronhighland #burgerbakolettop #musteat #musttry ♬ 打火机 – Penny
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