150 Years On, Sapporo Brings Japan’s First Beer Story To Malaysia

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In the 1870s, a young Japanese man named Seibei Nakagawa left for Germany to study something his country had never commercially produced: beer.

He returned to Hokkaido, built a brewery in the cold northern city of Sapporo, and in 1876 produced Japan’s first commercially brewed beer.

One hundred and fifty years later, that story is on a can.

Carlsberg Malaysia is marking Sapporo’s 150th anniversary with a limited-edition can series designed in collaboration with renowned Japanese manga artist Hiroki Ishizawa.

The centrepiece illustration features Nakagawa himself — rendered in bold manga style — capturing what the brand describes as the discipline, resilience and adventurous spirit behind the founding brew.

The cans are part of a broader anniversary campaign that brings Sapporo’s heritage to Malaysian consumers through collectible packaging, digital experiences and live activations across Klang Valley.

The Grand Prize: Hokkaido Itself

The digital experience invites consumers to visit Sapporo’s Malaysian website, upload a photograph, and receive a personalised manga-style portrait inspired by Japanese illustration.

The first 1,500 participants receive a complimentary personalised manga lanyard delivered to their address.

Participants who miss the lanyard redemption window receive a RM10 Shopee e-voucher redeemable on a future Sapporo purchase.

Sapporo’s full 150-year anniversary story is accessible via a dedicated digital experience at the brand’s anniversary microsite.

Three consumer activations brought the anniversary to life across Klang Valley. Following brand experiences at Plaza Arkadia in Desa ParkCity and Pavilion Bukit Jalil, the celebration continues at ING Live Kuala Lumpur — where consumers can explore manga-inspired installations, capture moments at an AR photobooth, and take part in interactive experiences built around Japanese beer craftsmanship.

At ING Live, two signature experiences anchor the activation.

The Samurai Slash Challenge tests speed and precision.

The Perfect Pour experience invites consumers to master the art of beer tapping — a nod to the technical discipline that has defined Sapporo’s brewing philosophy for 15 decades.

The top Sapporo spender at ING Live Kuala Lumpur wins a trip for two to Sapporo, Japan, valued at RM30,000 — a return to the Hokkaido city where Nakagawa first set up his brewery in 1876.

Available Now, While Stocks Last

A limited-edition promotional pack is available at selected super-hypermarkets across Peninsular Malaysia.

The pack features eight anniversary cans and an exclusive Sapporo 150th Anniversary glass inspired by Mount Yotei — the volcanic peak that overlooks Hokkaido and the birthplace of the brew.

The Samurai Slash Challenge and manga lanyard redemption are also available at participating hypermarkets, while stocks last.

Carlsberg Malaysia Managing Director Stefano Clini said the anniversary campaign reflects a shift in what Malaysian consumers seek from premium brands.

“In Malaysia, consumers are increasingly drawn to premium brands that offer more than quality alone — brands with a strong identity, authentic story and experiences that feel meaningful,” Clini said.

The Sapporo limited-edition brings the brand’s story to life for consumers here, honouring its heritage as the iconic first beer of Japan while strengthening its relevance with discerning beer consumers.

Nakagawa studied in Germany, brewed in Hokkaido, and built something that outlasted the Meiji era, two world wars, and a century and a half of competition.

The craft is still the same.

The can just looks better now.

All photos taken by the writer.

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