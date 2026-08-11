[Watch] Malaysian Woman Quits Job, Takes Train To America
A Kuala Lumpur content creator has embarked on an overland and sea journey from Malaysia to the United States — no flights, no fixed end date, and a departure timed around a train that runs once a month.
In Brief
- Siao Sparrow, a Malaysian content creator, left KL Sentral by train, beginning a solo overland journey to the United States.
- Her planned route spans Thailand, Laos, China, Central Asia, Turkey, and Europe, ending with a cruise across the Atlantic to Florida.
- Despite feeling nervous and unprepared, she boarded anyway, capturing the spontaneous spirit of the adventure from the very first leg.