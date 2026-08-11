A Merdeka Moment Together: Turn Up & Sing “Kau Ilhamku” At Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad

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This August, as the nation celebrates Merdeka Day, The Sound Collective invites everyone to come together for a special edition of Turn Up & Sing featuring the timeless “Kau Ilhamku.”

Originally penned in the early 90s by Asmin Mudin and beloved across generations, this song’s message of gratitude and inspiration makes it a fitting anthem for the season. Popularised by Man Bai, it has since become a staple at many gatherings, celebrations, school performances, karaoke sessions and even weddings. It’s a tune that has found its way into every milestone.

The Turn Up & Sing session will be held at Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad on Sunday, 16 August at 4pm.

Singing at this historic building adds a deeper layer of meaning to the moment. The building overlooks Dataran Merdeka, the very site where Tunku Abdul Rahman declared independence on 31 August 1957, bringing the spirit of that day full circle.

If you’re interested to join the special Turn Up & Sing session, you can get your tickets from CloudJoi here before it runs out.

Here’s how to prepare for the best experience

To get the most out of the session, it’s recommended to learn the song and practice beforehand. The Sound Collective will send sheet music and audio references via email a week ahead of the event, so by the time you arrive, you’ll be ready to dive right in and enjoy the full experience of singing together as a group.

The Sound Collective isn’t looking for perfection. The goal is to have fun and enjoy singing together with other fellow Malaysians. Physical copies of the sheet music will be given on the day itself as well.

Participants are also encouraged to wear batik, in the spirit of celebrating Malaysian artistry. And whether you’re a confident singer or simply love to hum along, everyone is welcome. No singing ability required!

READ MORE: We Rate 8 Merdeka Songs Based On Its Unity Vibes, Danceability & Chorus Yell-ability

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