What If The Biggest Cost Of A Crash Isn’t Your Car, But The People Waiting For You At Home? 

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If you don’t make it home today, what would it cost the people who depend on you?

We often assume that if we drive responsibly, we’ll make it home safe, selamat and sound. But every journey is shared with other road users, and not every decision on the road is ours to control.

Malaysia recorded 790,614 road crashes in 2025, up from the previous two years. The Transport Ministry also estimates that an average of 18 people lose their lives on Malaysian roads every day.

Beyond the human toll, road accidents also come at a high financial cost. According to Transport Minister Anthony Loke, road crashes costs Malaysia around RM25 billion last year through medical expenses, property damage, lost productivity, and other related losses. It’s a figure large enough to rival the annual GDP of some smaller nations.

When accidents happen, many of us instinctively think about the cost of replacing a bumper, repairing a headlight or repainting a damaged car.

(Pexels)

How Do You Calculate YOU?

But behind every statistic is a story of someone who never returned home, and the family, friends, and colleagues that are left behind to pick up the pieces.

It’s a perspective that Volvo Car Malaysia hopes more Malaysians will consider through its “Selamat Calculator”.

Rather than focusing on a vehicle’s value, the interactive experience asks a different question: what is your presence worth to the people who depend on you?

Developed in collaboration with Mr Money TV, the calculator starts with a few simple questions about your life. This includes your age, career, income, dependants, and lifestyle.

It then generates a personalised profile that estimates the impact of your absence on the people around you.

The aim isn’t to put a price on a person’s life. Instead, it’s to encourage drivers to think beyond the repair bills and reflect on the responsibilities, relationships, and everyday moments that make getting home safely matter.

As Patricia Yaw, Sales & Marketing Director of Volvo Car Malaysia, puts it, the Selamat Calculator is “a gentle reminder to appreciate the value of our presence and what stands to be lost in our absence.”

Making Every Journey Count

(TRP / Pexel)

Road safety starts long before the unexpected happens. It’s shaped by the everyday choices we make before turning the key, from buckling up and staying focused to getting enough rest before a long drive.

Even small habits, like keeping within the speed limit or resisting the urge to check a phone notification, can make a difference. While we can’t control every road user around us, we can control how we prepare for every journey.

For nearly a century, Volvo has focused on one thing: helping people stay safe on the road.

In 1959, it introduced the three-point seatbelt and made the patent freely available, so more lives could be protected. That commitment to safety continues to shape every Volvo vehicle today, with technologies designed to help drivers avoid collisions and better protect occupants if an accident does happen.

The Selamat Calculator is an extension of that commitment and serves as a reminder that every journey matters. After all, being selamat isn’t just about arriving at your destination, but making it home to the people who matter most.

To find out your own Selamat Calculator value and learn more about the campaign, visit the Selamat Calculator or check out this video 👇

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