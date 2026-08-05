Neon Signs, Dim Sum & Malaysian Icons: A Summer Guide To Hong Kong

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Hong Kong has always been a city of contrasts: sleek skyscrapers next to century-old temples, Michelin-starred kitchens down the street from steaming dim sum carts, quiet heritage lanes just minutes from some of the world’s most photographed skylines.

Summer is arguably when this contrast is most alive. Whether you’re a first-time visitor ticking off the classics or a returning traveller looking for something new, here’s a guide to making the most of Hong Kong’s leisure, culture, and culinary scene this season.

Places to see and things to do in Hong Kong

The Peak, Sky Terrace 428, and Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

No first visit to Hong Kong is complete without a trip up Victoria Peak, where visitors can pose alongside icons like Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei and Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. The experience begins before you even reach the top with a tram ride. The historic Peak Tram climbs steeply through the hillside, offering passengers sweeping views of the city and harbour as they ascend.

At the summit, visitors can make their way to Sky Terrace 428, the highest viewing platform on Hong Kong Island, situated 428m above sea level. When evening falls, this is the spot to watch the city’s skyline transform into a glittering panorama. The Peak also has a good spread of dining options and shops, making it easy to turn an afternoon outing into a full evening.

Wax statues of David Beckham and Eric Tsang greet visitors at the entrance of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP.

Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei is the first Malaysian athlete to be a part of the wax museum. Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh’s wax statue was modelled after her character Yu Shu Lien from “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and displayed at the museum’s Kung Fu zone. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP.

Actor Louis Koo and Iron Man wax statues. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP.

Sky Terrace 428, after the rain and fog cleared. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP.

Old Town Central walking tour

For a deeper dive into the city’s history, a walking tour around Old Town Central is well worth the time. The route winds past the Central-Mid-Levels Escalator, the world’s longest outdoor covered escalator system and a filming location familiar to fans of “The Dark Knight.”

The district was once the administrative heart of colonial Hong Kong, and its landmarks still reflect that layered past. Tai Kwun, the former Central Police Station compound, has been restored into a hub for arts and culture, while Central Market, once Hong Kong’s largest wet market, has been reborn as a lively shopping and dining complex. Visitors can find a food court at the ground floor of Central Market and boutique shops fill the upper levels, making it a good stop for both a meal and a browse.

Tai Kwun Sights along the popular escalator

Neon Workshop at PMQ

A short walk from Old Town Central lies PMQ, a vibrant creative and design hub home to local artisan shops, indie design studios, and rotating cultural exhibitions. The site takes its name from its former life as the Hollywood Road Police Married Quarters.

At PMQ, visitors can try their hand at recreating one of Hong Kong’s most iconic visual symbols: the neon signboard. The Neon Workshop, run by a team of Hong Kong-based designers known as The Neon Dept, is a hands-on way to take home a genuine piece of Hong Kong craft. It’s also a fun activity for anyone curious about the city’s design heritage.

The workshop uses energy-efficient LED neon flex, threaded and bent by hand into custom designs before being glued and framed.

Threading the LED neon flex strips following the stencil provided. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP.

Putting the final touches before the gluing process begins. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP.

The masterpieces once they’re framed up. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP.

Where to dine in Hong Kong?

Hong Kong’s dining scene ia as varied as its streets, spanning refined Chinese fine dining, contemporary fusion concepts, and no-frills local favourites.

Petit Jardin at Victoria Peak, a subsidiary of the Michelin-starred Jardin De Jade, blends Huaiyang and Shanghainese culinary traditions. Expect refined, classic Chinese dishes alongside Chinese-inspired beverages, like red date and longan tea and Iced pear Osmanthus Tea with Milk Top, that pair thoughtfully with the menu.

Red House at Kai Tak Mall 2 is a contemporary Chinese restaurant built around dim sum, seafood, and regional specialities. The restaurant offers a more modern take on traditional flavours. Some food to try include the Chicken Soup with Ficus Hirta, Steamed Pork Soup Dumplings, Rose Wine Barbecue Pork & Crispy Roasted Pork Belly Combo, and the Snow Fungus & Lotus Seed Sweet Soup.

After dropping by the FIFA Museum Hong Kong, head over to the Demon Celebrity for some spice. This spot specialises in Cantonese and Sichuan cuisine, known for its bold spices, signature stir-fries, and premium seafood dishes. Some dishes we enjoyed on the trip were the chicken wing stuffed with bird’s nest, sour and spicy shark’s fin soup, roasted pigeon, spicy crispy bun stuffed with roasted goose, seabass with green chilli and sichuan peppercorn stewed, black sesame rolls, and red dates layer cake. For those who really love anything spicy, the Impossible Dan Dan Noodles is a must-have.

If you’re looking for somewhere near the Kai Tak Stadium, Kai Fuk Lau is the signature restaurant at Dorsett Kai Tak. The restaurant focuses on refined Cantonese cuisine that celebrates Hong Kong’s culinary heritage, making it a solid option for a proper sit-down meal before catching a show at the stadium. Here, visitors can enjoy deep-fried tofu with salt and spice, abalones, scallops, fried rice, and aged tangerine peel red bean soup. Kai Fuk Lau also has a good selection of vegetarian dishes.

For those who would rather walk around and discover local dining options, the Mong Kok district is packed with restaurants at every price point. For an early-morning dim sum fix, Dim Sum Here at Sai Yee St is within walking distance from Cordis Hong Kong, Langham Place Mall, and the Mong Kok MTR station. Aside from the usual dim sum offerings, the Baked Duck Silk Bun is a perfect snack on a cold, rainy day.

For something different from local fare, Pasteako at PMQ serves up an Italian-inspired steakhouse experience built around handmade pasta and premium cuts. The dining experience is one to remember, especially when guests are asked to choose their own steak knife for the meal. The knives range from the classic Hunting Knife to more elaborately decorated designs. It might seem like overkill to cut into your steak with such a statement piece, but that’s precisely the fun of it.

From skyline views and hands-on craft workshops to inventive dining rooms, Hong Kong’s summer offerings reflect the same qualities that make the city memorable year-round: variety, energy, and an ease of moving between the old and new. Whether it’s your first trip or your fifth, there’s always another neighbourhood, another dish, or another view to discover and explore.

Clockwise from top right: Roasted pigeon, chicken wing stuffed with bird’s nest, and Impossible Dan Dan Noodles from Demon Celebrity.

Dim sum and desserts from Kai Fuk Lau. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP.

Clockwise from top right: Rose Wine Barbecue Pork, Red Date & Longan Tea, meat bun, and aged tangerine peel red bean soup. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP.

Truffle mushroom orzo with USDA hanger steak at Pasteako, PMQ and some available knives for cutting meats. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP.

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