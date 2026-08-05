[EXCLUSIVE] How Take Five Became Shah Alam’s Favourite Spot For Freshly Made Bagels & Good Coffee

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When people talk about the best cafés in Shah Alam, one name almost always comes up — Take Five Coffee Brewers.

Known for its freshly baked bagels, quality coffee and cosy atmosphere, the neighbourhood café has built a loyal following without relying on flashy trends or gimmicks.

For founders Ain Nadira Affeza Mohamad Nasir and Saeful Nazhif Satria, Take Five has never been just about serving coffee and bagels; it has always been about creating a welcoming space where people can pause, recharge, and feel at home.

More Than Just A Name

Interestingly, the café’s name wasn’t the result of months of branding discussions. Instead, it happened during a casual conversation with friends at a coffee shop.

“One of my friends suddenly said ‘Take Five’, and it instantly felt right,” Ain recalled.

While the phrase traditionally means taking a short break, Ain wanted it to represent something much bigger.

For her, Take Five is about stepping away from life’s hectic pace, even if it’s just for a few minutes to enjoy good coffee, comforting food, and meaningful conversations.

That philosophy eventually became the foundation of the café itself.

(Photo: Ain Nadira/Take Five Coffee Brewers)

Years Of Hard Work Before Opening

Owning a café wasn’t an overnight decision.

While pursuing her university degree, Ain spent years working in cafés and restaurants, balancing long shifts with her studies.

Those experiences helped her understand every aspect of running an F&B business, from customer service to daily operations.

“The more I worked in cafés, the more I realised this was what I wanted to do.”

Instead of rushing into opening her own business, she spent several years learning the trade before finally launching Take Five.

Why Bagels?

While travelling overseas with her husband, Ain found herself fascinated by different café cultures and local bakeries.

Trying various breads and pastries eventually sparked an idea.

When the couple began planning their menu, they realised Shah Alam had very few cafés specialising in bagels.

Rather than serving just another brunch menu, they decided to build their identity around handcrafted bagels paired with specialty coffee.

Creating A Bagel Malaysians Would Love

Traditional bagels are famous for their chewy texture.

Photo: Ain Nadira/Take Five Coffee Brewers

However, Ain noticed local customers generally preferred something lighter—crispy on the outside but soft and fluffy inside. That observation led to months of experimentation.

“We started learning how to make bagels from scratch, refining the recipe until we found something that suited our customers.”

The journey surprised Ain herself. “It actually made me realise I could bake,” she laughed.

Today, Take Five operates its own central kitchen, producing bagels not only for its own café but also supplying several cafés around the Klang Valley.

Five Bagels Customers Keep Coming Back For

Although Take Five regularly introduces new menu items, several classics continue to dominate customer orders.

Photo: Ain Nadira/Take Five Coffee Brewers

Among the best sellers are:

Bacon Rocket Bagel

Steak & Cheese Bagel

Smoked Salmon Bagel

Bagel O Fish

Spicy Chicken Bagel

For Ain, the Bacon Rocket Bagel remains her personal favourite.

The combination of crispy beef bacon, melted cheese, fresh tomatoes and peppery rocket leaves creates what she describes as a simple yet perfectly balanced meal.

Hospitality Comes Before Everything Else

Good food alone isn’t enough. According to Ain, hospitality has always been the café’s biggest priority.

She credits much of that philosophy to her husband, who helped shape the team’s approach towards customer service and staff training.

Rather than simply taking orders, every staff member is encouraged to make customers feel genuinely welcomed.

Remembering regular customers’ favourite orders, having friendly conversations and creating personal connections have become part of the Take Five experience.

Over the years, many customers have even become close friends.

A Café That Feels Like Home

Ask Ain what kind of café she wants Take Five to be, and the answer is simple.

She hopes every customer feels like they’re walking into a second home.

Whether someone wants to catch up with friends, finish work on a laptop, read a book, or simply enjoy a quiet cup of coffee, the café is designed to encourage people to pause and enjoy the moment.

Building A Community Through Instagram

Social media has also played a major role in Take Five’s growth.

Rather than treating Instagram as just a marketing platform, the team uses it to document the café’s journey, announce new products, and interact with customers.

Those online conversations have often turned into genuine friendships, helping build a loyal community around the brand.

Staying Different In A Crowded Café Scene

With cafés opening almost every week, Ain believes Take Five stands out because it focuses on authenticity instead of chasing trends.

From handcrafted bagels produced in-house to personalised customer service, every decision is guided by the same principle that inspired the café’s name.

Everyone deserves a moment to slow down.

What’s Next?

Although expansion remains a long-term dream, Ain says the priority isn’t opening multiple outlets.

Instead, the team wants to strengthen its central kitchen, increase bagel production and collaborate with more cafés while maintaining the quality customers have come to expect.

For now, Take Five continues to prove that sometimes, all it takes is a good bagel, a great cup of coffee, and five quiet minutes to brighten someone’s day.

Take Five Coffee Brewers

Location: 6G, Jalan Tengku Ampuan Zabedah A 9/A, Section 9, 40100 Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia.

6G, Jalan Tengku Ampuan Zabedah A 9/A, Section 9, 40100 Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia. Operating Hours: Monday-Thursday (7:30 AM – 7 PM) Friday-Sunday (8:30 AM – 12 AM)

Instagram: @takefivecb

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.