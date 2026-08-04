You’re Saving Every Month! So Why Does It Still Feel Like It’s Not Enough?

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There was a time when every purchase decision came with a little voice in my head asking, “Do you really need this?”.

A RM30 meal? Pass. Friends asking to lepak? “Next time lah.” Online shopping? Can wait for a sale.

At first, I thought this was what being financially responsible looked like. After all, almost every personal finance advice says the same thing: spend less, cut unnecessary expenses, and save consistently

So every payday, I’d move at least RM1,000 into my savings, or whatever I could manage when things were tight. I was doing all the “right” things. And yet, somehow, I still felt stuck.

Sounds familiar?

(Credit: Muhammad Faiz Zulkeflee/Unsplash)

Recent surveys found that Malaysians earning between RM5,000 and RM10,000 a month are feeling the pressure, with more people struggling to build meaningful savings compared to the year before.

And for this group of earners, the numbers show just how tight things have become:

39% save RM500 or less each month.

Only 23% manage to save between RM1,001 and RM1,500 monthly.

Just 27% said their savings could support them for more than six months.

The pressure is also changing how we spend, and to cope, many are cutting back on the things that make life enjoyable:

60% are spending less on leisure activities.

59% are eating out less.

43% have cut subscription plans and memberships.

Okay, maybe it’s time to rethink your spending and savings?

So instead of asking, “How much more can I cut?”, I started asking, “Can my money work harder while I’m already doing the right things?”

That’s when I started looking into CIMB’s EcoSave Savings Account-i, as a way to keep my habits exactly as they were, and still enjoy myself from time to time, without that little voice in my head guilt-tripping me every time I spend.

The enhanced CIMB EcoSave Savings Account-i offers eligible customers the opportunity to earn up to 5% bonus profit p.a. when they meet the campaign’s savings and spending requirements.

Here’s how it works:

Open an EcoSave Savings Account-i online, no branch visits needed. Increase your Monthly Average Balance by at least RM1,000 compared to the previous month and maintain the qualifying balance. Spend a minimum of RM300 monthly on eligible categories like food delivery and online transactions with your CIMB Debit Mastercard to fulfil the campaign’s spend criteria.

Meet all the requirements, and you’ll be eligible to enjoy up to 5% bonus profit p.a. from now until 31 January 2027.

For those who already have an EcoSave Savings Account-i, there are a few extra steps to qualify, but you can still earn up to 4% bonus profit p.a. on your monthly average balance (full terms and details on CIMB’s website).

Of course, one savings account won’t solve every money problem overnight. But it can make saving feel different; less like you’re constantly holding yourself back, and more like you’re rewarding yourself for the habits you’ve already built.

So, go ahead, open a CIMB EcoSave Savings Account-i online in minutes today and let your everyday habits unlock some bonus profit while you save, and enjoy a little along the way.

Terms and conditions apply, of course, check out the website HERE for more details.

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