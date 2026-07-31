Sunway Malls Wants Your Recyclables, And It’s Giving You A Reason To Actually Bring Them In

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Sunway Malls has long championed sustainable living and is now taking its commitment a step further with the launch of the ReCircle Hub – a recycling and rewards initiative under the Sunway Malls Together For Good sustainability platform. Designed to make everyday recycling more rewarding, the initiative encourages shoppers to recycle eligible household items while earning Sunway Points through the Sunway Super App.

Beyond rewards, collected Sunway Points can also be converted into Green Coins to support mangrove restoration initiatives in Malaysia, transforming everyday shopping and recycling into meaningful action for a greener future.

Launching at Sunway Pyramid and Sunway Velocity Mall on 31 July 2026 , ReCircle Hub offers shoppers a more convenient and rewarding way to recycle. By combining recycling with digital rewards through the Sunway Super App, the initiative encourages greater participation in sustainable practices while reinforcing Sunway Malls’ ongoing commitment to responsible consumption, waste reduction and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The initiative is also supported by Sustainability Partners:

Sunway Super App , which powers the recycling rewards programme and Green Coin experience.

, which powers the recycling rewards programme and Green Coin experience. Kloth Cares, supporting responsible textile collection and recycling.

supporting responsible textile collection and recycling. The Salvation Army, providing reusable clothing and household items with a second life through community redistribution.

providing reusable clothing and household items with a second life through community redistribution. Tetra Pak , supporting beverage carton collection and recycling.

, supporting beverage carton collection and recycling. Selangor Maritime Gateway (SMG) supports mangrove restoration to strengthen biodiversity and create healthier coastal ecosystems.

These collaborations strengthen Sunway Malls’ efforts to build a more complete recycling ecosystem while making it easier for shoppers to participate in responsible waste management.

Recyclable Materials Points Papers (magazine, photocopy paper, books) 1 point/100g Plastic (PET bottle) 1 point/100g Plastic (detergent/milk bottle) 1 point/100g Plastic (food container) 1 point/100g Cartons (beverage and boxes) 1 point/100g Aluminum can/metal 5 points/50g

Whether before or after a shopping trip, ReCircle Hub offers shoppers a convenient way to drop off eligible recyclable materials while earning Sunway Points . These points can also be converted into Green Coins to support mangrove restoration through Sunway Malls’ partnership with Selangor Maritime Gateway (SMG). By integrating recycling into the everyday shopping journey, Sunway Malls is making circular living more accessible, rewarding and impactful—empowering shoppers to turn simple actions into lasting environmental change.

You can find the ReCircle Hub at Sunway Pyramid B1 Orange Atrium and Sunway Velocity Mall B3 near AEON travellator now.

Launch Activities at Sunway Pyramid and Sunway Velocity Mall

(Sunway Malls)

To celebrate the launch of ReCircle Hub, Sunway Pyramid and Sunway Velocity Mall will host special recycling rewards from 31 July to 16 August 2026, encouraging shoppers to experience how easy and rewarding circular living can be.

At Sunway Pyramid, shoppers are invited to bring their eligible recyclable materials to the ReCircle Hub and earn Sunway Points. During the launch weekend (31 July to 2 August), those who deposit eligible recyclables can also redeem exclusive rewards, including products from Kiehl’s, Sulwhasoo, and shopping vouchers, while stocks last.

In addition, shoppers who spend RM300 and above (maximum of three same-day receipts) and share a photo of the ReCircle Hub on social media can redeem an exclusive OIYO by MONTIGO Lunch Bag, while stocks last.

At Sunway Velocity Mall , shoppers who recycle a minimum of 200g of eligible recyclable materials at the ReCircle Hub will earn Sunway Points and receive a RM10 F&B cash voucher , subject to terms and conditions and while stocks last.

Not only that, Sunway Malls will be collaborating with Tetra Pak to host a beverage carton recycling activation at Sunway Velocity Mall (8–9 August 2026) and Sunway Pyramid (15–16 August 2026) , where shoppers can bring 100g of used beverage cartons to learn about carton recycling through an interactive mini game and receive a recycled notepad.

The Next Step for Together For Good

(Sunway Malls)

Following its launch at Sunway Pyramid and Sunway Velocity Mall, ReCircle Hub will be progressively rolled out across other Sunway Malls from 2027 onwards, bringing recycling and rewards to more communities across Malaysia. As the latest initiative under the Sunway Malls Together For Good sustainability platform, ReCircle Hub reinforces Sunway Malls’ commitment to advancing circular waste management by empowering shoppers to recycle, earn rewards and contribute towards meaningful environmental outcomes.

Beyond ReCircle Hub, Sunway Malls continues to embed sustainability across its operations and retail ecosystem. Across its portfolio, rooftop solar installations generate over 5.44 million kWh of clean, renewable electricity annually, helping to avoid more than 4,213 tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

To accelerate sustainability beyond its own malls, Sunway Malls also established the Sustainability Collaboration Alliance Network (SCAN), bringing together retailers, industry associations, academia and sustainability experts to advance more sustainable business practices across the retail sector. Through its Retail Extended Learning (ReX) programme, retailers are equipped with practical knowledge and tools to adopt sustainability initiatives, helping them reduce environmental impact while strengthening long-term business resilience.

(Sunway Malls)

Complementing these efforts are a wide range of sustainability and community initiatives, including textile recycling in partnership with Kloth Cares, food waste management through food digesters, Smart Toilets with water-efficient technologies, Green Lease and Green Procurement programmes that encourage responsible business practices, as well as inclusive initiatives at Sunway Velocity Mall such as Autsome with its facilities like Calm Room, Calm Pods, Sensory Wall, designated carpark bays, and V-Library creating more welcoming and accessible spaces for individuals with autism and diverse sensory needs.

You can also find the Autsome initiative at Sunway Putra Mall and Sunway Carnival Mall. Together, these initiatives reflect Sunway Malls’ holistic commitment to creating destinations that champion environmental stewardship, industry collaboration and community well-being.

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