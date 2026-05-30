[Photos] The ‘Nyonya Cendol Bakar’ Man Saving Ipoh’s Soul, One Bite At A Time

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We often talk about food in terms of taste, but have you ever considered it as a piece of history?

In Ipoh, Jason Teo — the man behind Niang Republic at Concubine Lane — is on a mission to preserve this culinary heritage.

While Ipoh is celebrated as a food paradise, many traditional, labour-intensive dishes that defined previous generations are slowly disappearing.

Rising costs, a lack of successors, and changing tastes threaten these recipes, which require hours of meticulous preparation, or “kung fu”, as he puts it.

Through his project Rediscover Malaysian Flavours, Teo is racing against time to document these culinary treasures.

He is a Malaysian TV producer most recognised for his food series with Jason Yeoh, the host of Axian’s Food Adventures.

Teo’s efforts aim to ensure that these cherished dishes are not lost to time.

Holding history in his hands. Teo proudly displays a hand-carved wooden mooncake mould — the kind that craftsmen no longer make. Intricate, weighty, and irreplaceable, it’s a quiet symbol of everything his mission stands for: once these traditions are gone, there’s no reprinting them. Behind him, Niang Republic hums with life — proof that the past doesn’t have to stay silent. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Heritage lives in the details. Inside Niang Republic, warm Edison bulbs cast a golden glow over a wooden display shelf stocked with local keepsakes — framed beneath the bold teal signage that has become a landmark in its own right. The chalkboard reads today’s special, the menu board proudly lists the signatures, and the Chinese characters on the shelf — 品好酿佳 — say it all: “good taste, well brewed.” This is not just a café; it’s a carefully curated love letter to Ipoh. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Some meals deserve full attention. A diner savours her cup at the wooden counter, framed by pastel vintage tiles and the warm hum of a busy café. On the shelf behind her, Niang Republic’s own-brand BB有米 — a nod to the heritage pantry staples Teo holds dear. Even the smallest details here tell a story. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Living History: The Stories Behind Ipoh’s Traditional Dishes

He isn’t just taking photos of pretty plates; he is documenting the soul of these dishes.

By recording 100 short videos of Ipoh’s traditional recipes and the stories of the chefs behind them, he is essentially writing a “living history book.”

He calls these dishes “mobile monuments,” and he’s right—every bite of a perfectly executed traditional dish is a connection to the people who came before us.

What makes Teo’s work so touching is his respect for the “unnamed heroes”—the chefs who spend their lives in hot, cramped kitchens, quietly perfecting their craft without ever seeking the spotlight.

He understands that while some traditional spots might eventually close, the memory of how to make that food shouldn’t die with them.

Evolving Tradition: The Art of Nyonya Cendol Bakar

This spirit of honouring the past while embracing the new is exactly what makes the Malaysian food scene so special.

You can see this energy in the Niang Republic, known for its distinctive dishes that attract food enthusiasts looking for novel flavours.

While he works to document our ancestors’ dishes to ensure they aren’t forgotten, Niang Republic is keeping our culinary spirit alive by evolving it.

By taking a classic, cooling cendol, adding a layer of creamy custard, and torching it like a crème brûlée, Teo has created a “Nyonya Cendol Bakar” that plays with our nostalgia in the best way possible.

It’s a perfect example of how our food culture isn’t just a dusty relic of the past; it’s a living, breathing thing that needs both preservation and innovation to survive for the next generation.

And that’s just one example — the menu is full of surprises, like a hearty beef stew chee cheong fun that wraps familiar comfort in a bold, unexpected pairing.

Fire meets tradition. Teo torches a new chapter into Malaysian food history — one Nyonya Cendol Bakar at a time. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Nostalgia, torched to perfection. Teo’s signature Nyonya Cendol Bakar layers the beloved classics — attap chee (palm seeds), grass jelly, pandan cendol and rich coconut sugar — beneath a crown of creamy custard, caramelised and torched until golden. Familiar in every ingredient, yet like nothing you’ve tasted before. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A bowl of steamed/blanched squid and fish balls with soy sauce and chilli sauce; fresh, fiery, and unapologetically local. Every bowl at Niang Republic is a nod to the “kung fu” recipes Teo is fighting to keep alive. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Old soul, bold flavour. The beef stew chee cheong fun — a hearty reimagining of a classic that wraps familiar comfort in something beautifully unexpected. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A full house, a shared space. A little girl sips her drink as the tables fill around her, strangers and families alike drawn together by good food — all beneath a map of Ipoh’s Old Town pinned to the pastel-tiled wall. This is what Teo’s mission looks like in real life: heritage food that turns a café into a community, one shared meal at a time. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Guardians of Tradition: The Role of Community in Culinary Heritage

There is a bit of a bittersweet irony here.

As locals, we often want to keep our favourite hidden gems secret, fearing that “internet fame” will ruin the quiet, authentic charm of these old shops.

But Teo’s work reminds us that if we don’t share these stories and support these masters, we risk losing them to time.

So, the next time you sit down for a meal in Ipoh, take a moment to appreciate the effort behind it.

Whether it’s a century-old recipe or a creative new take on a classic, remember that someone is working hard to keep our heritage alive.

Teo is doing his part, one video at a time—the rest of us just need to keep eating, appreciating, and passing the stories on.

When a dessert becomes a landmark. The Nyonya Cendol Bakar mural at Concubine Lane, a collaboration between Niang Republic and local artist Chin Choon Yau, is now as iconic as the dish itself. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The stories behind the food are just as rich as the food itself. Teo shares a laugh with mural artist Chin Choon Yau (left) — the creative mind behind the iconic Nyonya Cendol Bakar wall art — while speaking to a reporter (right) about his mission to keep Ipoh’s culinary heritage alive. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Old walls, new chapter. Niang Republic’s teal shutters stand out against the weathered colonial shophouses of Concubine Lane — a fitting home for a brand that blends the old with the boldly new. Red lanterns overhead, colourful umbrellas lining the lane, and a menu that reads like a love letter to Ipoh: nasi lemak, cendol bakar, butter, white coffee, and more. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Ipoh’s walls remember what time tries to forget. Just steps away from Niang Republic on the same row, this weathered “Textiles Merchants” facade is a quiet reminder that the city’s old trades may have faded — but its culinary soul refuses to. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Where heritage meets hunger. Niang Republic is a space where every dish carries a story worth savouring. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

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