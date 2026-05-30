[Photos] The ‘Nyonya Cendol Bakar’ Man Saving Ipoh’s Soul, One Bite At A Time
Jason Teo, a Malaysian TV producer known for Axian’s Food Adventures, is racing against time to preserve Ipoh’s disappearing “kung fu” recipes through his project Rediscover Malaysian Flavours — while also proving at his own restaurant Niang Republic that heritage flavours can be boldly reinvented, from a custard-torched Cendol Bakar to a beef stew chee cheong fun, without ever losing their soul.
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We often talk about food in terms of taste, but have you ever considered it as a piece of history?
In Ipoh, Jason Teo — the man behind Niang Republic at Concubine Lane — is on a mission to preserve this culinary heritage.
While Ipoh is celebrated as a food paradise, many traditional, labour-intensive dishes that defined previous generations are slowly disappearing.
Rising costs, a lack of successors, and changing tastes threaten these recipes, which require hours of meticulous preparation, or “kung fu”, as he puts it.
Through his project Rediscover Malaysian Flavours, Teo is racing against time to document these culinary treasures.
He is a Malaysian TV producer most recognised for his food series with Jason Yeoh, the host of Axian’s Food Adventures.
Teo’s efforts aim to ensure that these cherished dishes are not lost to time.
Living History: The Stories Behind Ipoh’s Traditional Dishes
He isn’t just taking photos of pretty plates; he is documenting the soul of these dishes.
By recording 100 short videos of Ipoh’s traditional recipes and the stories of the chefs behind them, he is essentially writing a “living history book.”
He calls these dishes “mobile monuments,” and he’s right—every bite of a perfectly executed traditional dish is a connection to the people who came before us.
What makes Teo’s work so touching is his respect for the “unnamed heroes”—the chefs who spend their lives in hot, cramped kitchens, quietly perfecting their craft without ever seeking the spotlight.
He understands that while some traditional spots might eventually close, the memory of how to make that food shouldn’t die with them.
Evolving Tradition: The Art of Nyonya Cendol Bakar
This spirit of honouring the past while embracing the new is exactly what makes the Malaysian food scene so special.
You can see this energy in the Niang Republic, known for its distinctive dishes that attract food enthusiasts looking for novel flavours.
While he works to document our ancestors’ dishes to ensure they aren’t forgotten, Niang Republic is keeping our culinary spirit alive by evolving it.
By taking a classic, cooling cendol, adding a layer of creamy custard, and torching it like a crème brûlée, Teo has created a “Nyonya Cendol Bakar” that plays with our nostalgia in the best way possible.
It’s a perfect example of how our food culture isn’t just a dusty relic of the past; it’s a living, breathing thing that needs both preservation and innovation to survive for the next generation.
And that’s just one example — the menu is full of surprises, like a hearty beef stew chee cheong fun that wraps familiar comfort in a bold, unexpected pairing.
Guardians of Tradition: The Role of Community in Culinary Heritage
There is a bit of a bittersweet irony here.
As locals, we often want to keep our favourite hidden gems secret, fearing that “internet fame” will ruin the quiet, authentic charm of these old shops.
But Teo’s work reminds us that if we don’t share these stories and support these masters, we risk losing them to time.
So, the next time you sit down for a meal in Ipoh, take a moment to appreciate the effort behind it.
Whether it’s a century-old recipe or a creative new take on a classic, remember that someone is working hard to keep our heritage alive.
Teo is doing his part, one video at a time—the rest of us just need to keep eating, appreciating, and passing the stories on.
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