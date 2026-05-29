Seiko Celebrates 145 Years With Watches That Blend Japanese Art, Heritage, And Sci-Fi Tech

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Some brands celebrate anniversaries with a sale.

Seiko? They celebrate 145 years by casually dropping a collection of watches that look like they belong in both a museum and a luxury fashion spread.

The legendary Japanese watchmaker has unveiled several new limited-edition timepieces across its Prospex, Presage, and Astron collections — all tied together by one recurring theme: Seiko Blue.

And honestly? These watches are less “checking the time” and more “wearing tiny pieces of Japanese art on your wrist“.

A Little History Before We Get Distracted By Pretty Watches

For those unfamiliar, Seiko’s story began way back in 1881 when founder Kintaro Hattori opened a small watch shop in Tokyo’s Ginza district.

Kentaro Hattori, founder of Seiko.

Over the decades, Seiko became one of the most important names in watchmaking history, introducing Japan’s first wristwatch in 1913, Japan’s first chronograph in 1964, the country’s first diver’s watch in 1965, and eventually the world’s first quartz watch in 1969.

Basically, Seiko has been changing the watch game for over a century.

And now, for its 145th anniversary, the company is revisiting its heritage while flexing some very impressive craftsmanship.

The Diver’s Watches That Look Ready For An Ocean Expedition

Leading the anniversary collection are two new Seiko Prospex limited editions inspired by the brand’s famous dive watches.

The first is based on Seiko’s original 1965 diver’s watch, a model beloved by collectors and diving enthusiasts alike. It comes with a crisp silver-white dial paired with blue accents inspired by Seiko Blue.

The vibe? Retro explorer meets modern luxury.

It’s also not just for show. The watch packs 300m water resistance, a 72-hour power reserve, and a clever adjustable bracelet that can expand or tighten depending on your wrist size. Which is useful whether you’re deep-sea diving or just surviving Malaysia’s unpredictable weather.

The second Prospex model takes a more aggressive route.

Its angular case design and sharp lines are inspired by sword-like faceting, giving it a bold, sporty appearance. The standout detail here is the two-tone bezel — silver for the first 15 minutes and blue for the rest — which gives the watch a distinctly modern edge.

Seiko Somehow Turned Porcelain Into A Watch Dial

Now this is where things get seriously cool.

Seiko’s Presage collection introduces a limited-edition watch featuring an Arita porcelain dial finished in a stunning cobalt blue glaze.

Yes. Actual porcelain.

Arita porcelain is one of Japan’s most famous traditional crafts, dating back hundreds of years. To create the dial, Seiko worked with master craftsman Hiroyuki Hashiguchi and artisan Toshiaki Kawaguchi, whose workshop traces its roots back to the 1800s.

The result is honestly ridiculous in the best way possible.

The deep cobalt blue dial changes subtly under different lighting conditions, while delicate patterns beneath the glaze create an almost hypnotic texture.

Even more impressive? The porcelain used here is reportedly more than four times stronger than traditional porcelain so it can survive life as a wristwatch.

This is basically the horology equivalent of turning fine ceramics into wearable tech.

A Watch Inspired By Silk

As if porcelain wasn’t fancy enough, Seiko also unveiled another Presage anniversary model inspired by silk.

The watch features a soft white textured dial inspired by “shironeri” — the pure white colour created during the refining of silk threads in traditional Japanese culture.

Combined with elegant blue hands and indexes, the overall look feels minimalist, classy, and very “quiet luxury”.

Unlike oversized sports watches, this one comes in a more compact 36mm case with flowing curves that give it an old-school dress watch feel.

In other words: very clean, very elegant, very “I probably own a jazz vinyl collection”.

Seiko’s Astron Still Feels Like Science Fiction

Meanwhile, over in the future, Seiko’s Astron collection continues doing things that sound mildly ridiculous.

The new Astron GPS Solar Dual-Time Chronograph connects to GPS satellites to automatically adjust itself to different time zones while powering itself using light.

So yes, it’s basically a tiny space computer on your wrist.

The anniversary edition features striking Seiko Blue accents alongside a futuristic titanium case and a new movement called the Caliber 5X63.

There’s also a quick-change strap system that lets users swap between titanium and silicone straps without needing tools — useful for anyone who wants their watch to match both business meetings and gym sessions.

Limited Watches For People Who Like Nice Things

As expected, these anniversary pieces are all limited editions.

The Prospex diver’s models will arrive in June 2026, while the Presage porcelain model lands in July 2026.

Prices in Malaysia start from RM2,400 for the sporty Prospex model and go up to RM6,700 for the premium 1965 Heritage Diver’s edition, while pricing for some models is still being finalised.

One thing’s clear though: Seiko isn’t just celebrating 145 years of making watches.

It’s celebrating 145 years of proving that timepieces can still be equal parts engineering, storytelling, art, and flex.

Find out more about Seiko’s 145th anniversary collection and more at seikowatches.com/my-en.

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