Cut! Scary Movie 6 Doesn’t Make It Past Malaysia’s Film Censorship Board

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Scary Movie (2026), widely referred to as Scary Movie 6, is the highly anticipated return of the Wayans brothers’ cult-favourite horror spoof franchise.

But while audiences overseas are enjoying the film in cinemas, it looks like Malaysians may have to sit this one out.

The Film Censorship Board of Malaysia (LPF) did not pass the film for local screening. Checks on the iLPF site confirmed that, although the trailer versions were allowed to be shown with some changes.

Screenshot from iLPF.

The label ‘’Tidak Diluluskan Untuk Tayangan’’ (Not Passed for Screening) means the movie is also banned for sale, possession, distribution, and screening. Violations are punishable by severe fines or up to 20 years’ imprisonment.

Wazzup? Why did it not pass LPF’s criteria? While LPF and the film distributor have not released an official statement explaining why, a closer look at the film’s content gives us a pretty good idea why.

The Scary Movie film franchise is known for its crude humour, sexual gags, and drug references. It’s more suited for adults, as the content can be quite excessive, although it leans more towards comedy than straight-up horror or gore.

According to the LPF site, Scary Movie (2026) carries a “16” rating in Malaysia (R rating in the US), meaning theatre admission is restricted to viewers aged 16 and above.

In Malaysia, the censorship landscape also takes cultural, religious, and moral considerations into account when deciding whether the movie is fit for public viewing. LPF adopts the Home Ministry’s Film Censorship Guidelines, which emphasise four main aspects: public safety and order, religious sensitivities, socio-culture, and manners and decency. If you’re familiar with the film franchise, the movies trample on all four.

It’s not known if the film distributor will contest the label, but based on what little information we know so far, Malaysian fans will have to find other ways to get their horror-comedy fix.

On Threads, some agreed that it’s better not to have the movie screened than to sit through the constant cuts and unnecessary censorship.

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