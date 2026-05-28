That Little Red Logo On Supermarket Shelves? Here’s Why More Malaysians Are Paying Attention To It

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Malaysians are no strangers to award labels slapped across supermarket shelves, but one particular red badge is starting to stand out a little more this year.

Voted Product of the Year Malaysia 2026 recently returned for its second local edition, bringing together brands, marketers, and industry players for a showcase of products that consumers themselves deemed innovative, useful, and actually worth buying.

And unlike some awards that rely heavily on judges behind closed doors, this one puts the power directly into the hands of everyday shoppers.

Originally founded in France in 1987, Product of the Year has since expanded into more than 40 countries worldwide, becoming one of the largest consumer-voted awards for innovation. After establishing its presence in Singapore, the programme has now expanded further into Malaysia, where local consumers are helping decide which products deserve the famous red seal of approval.

Malaysians Aren’t Just Voting — They’re Actually Testing The Products

According to the organisers, products are evaluated using a combination of consumer perception surveys and real-life product testing.

That means Malaysians aren’t simply voting based on advertisements or attractive packaging — products are actually tested in everyday situations before winners are selected.

The organisation says the methodology combines consumer perception, product attractiveness, purchase intent, satisfaction in real use, and brand awareness to determine the final score.

Products also do not automatically win simply by entering. To receive an award, they must outperform competing products in their category, and no award is given if scores fail to exceed the category average.

So yes, that little red logo on supermarket shelves is apparently backed by actual consumer testing — not just marketing fluff.

“Worth It” Is Becoming More Important Than Ever

The 2026 Malaysian edition also highlighted how brands are increasingly competing for one very important thing in today’s crowded market: trust.

During the event, AMBTY founder Andrew Anderson delivered a talk titled “Why Worth It Is the New Brand Advantage”, touching on how consumers today are becoming far more selective about what they spend on.

In other words, Malaysians are no longer buying products simply because they’re popular — brands now need to prove they genuinely deliver value.

With rising living costs and endless choices available online and in stores, consumers are becoming more careful about where they spend their money, making trust and product experience more important than ever.

Malaysian Brands Also Had Their Moment To Shine

Among the standout winners this year was homegrown babycare brand Applecrumby, which picked up recognition in the Everyday Skincare category for its baby skincare range.

The Malaysian brand has steadily built a loyal following among parents for its baby-focused products, making the win feel like a proud local moment amid an international lineup of brands.

Other winning Malaysian brands were Origin Mattress in the Hybrid Mattress category, and Scentify Fabric Perfume Spray by Enchanteur in the Fabric Perfume Spray category

More winning products revealed during the event included Candine Apples in the Fresh Apples category, Scotch-Brite Hands-Free Compact Mop with Bucket by 3M in the Hands-Free Mop Systems category, and Kinder Bueno Dark in the Dark Chocolate Snack category.

Expect To See More Of That Red Badge Around Southeast Asia

With Product of the Year continuing to grow across Southeast Asia, it looks like Malaysian consumers will be seeing a lot more brands competing for that coveted stamp of approval in the years ahead.

And if brands truly want to win over Malaysians now, flashy marketing alone probably won’t cut it anymore — shoppers increasingly want products that genuinely feel worth it.

Learn more about Voted Product of the Year on their official website.

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