Reduce Morning Puffiness With The Ordinary’s Caffeine 3% + Escin 1% Face Serum
The Ordinary’s latest serum helps reduce skin puffiness, fatigue, and dullness.
Key points (BETA)
- Poor sleep causes dull, puffy skin with visible pores and fine lines, but The Ordinary has a solution.
- The Caffeine 3% + Escin 1% Face Serum reduces redness within four hours and boosts hydration after one use.
- Key ingredients include caffeine, escin from horse-chestnut seeds, and probiotic-derived Bacillus Ferment for firmer, smoother skin.
- Massage a few droplets into skin for one to three minutes to support microcirculation and reduce fatigue signs.
- The serum is priced at RM49 and available on TikTok Shop and in physical stores until 8 June 2026.