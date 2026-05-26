Reduce Morning Puffiness With The Ordinary’s Caffeine 3% + Escin 1% Face Serum

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No matter how early we sleep, most of us aren’t getting the rest we need, and it literally shows on our faces. Poor sleep leads to dull, puffy, dry skin with more visible pores and fine lines.

Fortunately, The Ordinary created a serum to help us tackle some of these skin issues so we can still look our best.

The Ordinary’s Caffeine 3% + Escin 1% Face Serum helps to reduce redness within four hours of first use. It also helps to boost hydration and skin glow after a single application. With continued use, skin will feel lifted, firm, and smoother.

The Ordinary’s Caffeine 3% + Escin 1% Face Serum, RM49.

Here’s what’s in the serum and how it works:

Caffeine – Caffeine helps energise skin, boosts skin radiance, and calms visible signs of skin irritation.

Escin – Escin is a group of molecules found in the extract of horse-chestnut seeds. Escin helps in soothing skin and protects the skin’s natural collagen.

Bacillus Ferment – Bacillus Ferment is a probiotic-derived ingredient that smooths wrinkles, improves firmness, and keeps skin hydrated and radiant.

How to use it? It’s recommended to massage a few droplets into your skin for 1 to 3 minutes. The massage supports skin microcirculation to help reduce visible signs of fatigue.

To celebrate The Ordinary’s TikTok Super Grand Opening from 24 to 26 May 2026, the Caffeine 3% + Escin 1% Face Serum will be available exclusively online on TikTok Shop (@theordinarystoremy) and in physical stores until 8 June 2026.

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