Cetaphil On Tour: Bringing Real Skin Experts To The People

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Online influencers can give seemingly credible skincare advice, but many don’t realise they might be misdiagnosing their own skin issues and may be damaging their skin further. The truth is, the skin symptoms may look the same on paper but the cause may be different. The only way to know for sure is to consult a dermatologist.

To address this gap, Cetaphil On Tour is bringing access to credible, expert-led skincare guidance through activations at malls, universities, and public spaces across Klang Valley.

At the Cetaphil mobile pop-up, guests can get personalised consultations from dermatologists, skin tests, and expert-led sessions. The aim is to provide guests accessible and science-backed guidance so they have healthier skin.

Cetaphil On Tour in Bukit Bintang.

Early guests at the Cetaphil On Tour pop-up. Images: Adeline Leong/TRP

During launch day, Cetaphil invited Dr Ee Siew Li, Consultant Dermatologist from Assunta Hospital, to give insights on managing everyday skin concerns.

Dr Ee cautioned the public from taking online skincare advice, warning that such tips can be misleading and damage skin further. For those unfamiliar with skin health, it can be difficult to separate sound advice from the misinformation spread by unqualified voices. She also shared how skin symptoms such as pigmentation may signal underlying health issues.

What to do at Cetaphil On Tour?

Cetaphil On Tour has several interactive skin health experience zones where guests get to understand their skin needs and get the right products.

Here are the interactive skin health experiences to check out:

Skin Analysis and Consultations- Guests get a 1:1 consultation with a dermatologist/Healthcare Professionals so guests can better understand their skin needs.

Product Experience Zone- Guests can browse and sample Cetaphil’s product range to find what they need to bolster their skincare routine.

Interactive Games & Rewards- Once guests complete the Cetaphil On Tour activity journey, they get to win a prize from the Claw Machine. The prizes include sample sets and manicure kits. The activities include skin journey stations and memory match game, and photo zone engagement.

On-Ground promotions and exclusives- Guests also get to enjoy exclusive on-ground rewards like instant RM5 rebates, complimentary matcha drink with purchases above RM68, and exclusive gifts such as customising XL shopping bags with iron-on sticker patches.

Skin analysis Cetaphil serums

Where will Cetaphil On Tour be?

5 to 7 June 2026 – Sunway Pyramid, Orange Entrance.

June/July – Other high traffic mall locations.

July to August 2026 – Universities/Private campuses across Klang Valley.

Consultations with dermatologists/healthcare professionals are conducted for 2 hours from 11am to 1pm on weekends at mall locations. The pop-up will be open from 10am to 10pm.

For updates, please refer to Cetaphil’s Instagram here.

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