SoyaCincau x Dongfeng Pop Up Clinic: Don’t Miss Malaysia’s Biggest EV Track Day 2026

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Electric vehicles (EV) have been looked down upon, but further understanding of the tech and real-life usage have changed some perceptions.

Last year, SoyaCincau x Dongfeng held Malaysia’s first-ever public EV-only track day to put the cars to the test. 30 EVs proved that electric cars can be speed monsters (if they’re souped up well). The best performing vehicle was a Tesla Model 3 Performance clocking 2:34.344, while a bone-stock Hyundai Ioniq 5 N reached a blistering 2:37.991.

On 6 June, SoyaCincau x Dongfeng are bringing back the second edition of its Pop Up EV Clinic: Track Edition at the Sepang International Circuit (Full Track, North Paddock).

The event is open to both track veterans and newcomers who want to see what’s the fuss about.

There are various sessions to discover and explore the power of EVs yourself, such as:

Open Track Sessions- This is the Main Event where participants drive the full circuit, including the legendary main straight and technical turns of the North and South loops.

The Time Attack Challenge- Think you can drive faster than anyone else? Rent a Transponder and put your confidence to the test in Time Attack. Maybe you’re the one to dethrone the Tesla Model 3 Performance.

The Community Parade Lap- If you’re looking for a chill ride around the track, the iconic Parade Lap is perfect, even for families. Just drive and soak in the good vibes.

EV Taxi Rides- This is for the adrenaline junkies who want to feel the speed, but too shy to drive. A professional will do all the driving while you experience the thrill from the passenger seat.

Driver Coaching- In this session, you learn how to drive faster, including managing your EV’s weight and regen on track. Professional coaches are also available by request.

What about the battery charging?

The organisers have teamed up with the biggest names in Malaysian charging such as EVC, Jom Charge, and EV Power to make sure your vehicles don’t run empty. There’ll be dedicated DC charging hubs at the North Paddock.

This year, Aeson Power and Battery Lux will also be on-site to provide high-performance 12V battery upgrade program.

To sign up, fill up the Google Form here. For more information, head over to SoyaCincau’s writeup here or WhatsApp your queries to +60 3-3310 0030 (RKMD)

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