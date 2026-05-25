SoyaCincau x Dongfeng Pop Up Clinic: Don’t Miss Malaysia’s Biggest EV Track Day 2026
SoyaCincau x Dongfeng’s Pop-Up EV Clinic: Track Edition 2026 invites newcomers and track veterans to have an exciting day out learning and discovering more about the power of electric vehicles.
Key points (BETA)
- SoyaCincau x Dongfeng's second Pop Up EV Clinic: Track Edition takes place on 6 June at Sepang International Circuit.
- Sessions include Open Track, Time Attack Challenge, Parade Lap, EV Taxi Rides, and professional Driver Coaching for all skill levels.
- Last year's best lap was a Tesla Model 3 Performance clocking 2:34.344, a record waiting to be broken this year.
- EVC, Jom Charge, and EV Power will provide dedicated DC charging hubs at the North Paddock throughout the event.
- Interested participants can sign up via Google Form or WhatsApp +60 3-3310 0030 for more details and queries.