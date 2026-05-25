[Photos] Ground 0.0 Proved That Padel Is Really Just a Very Good Excuse to Hang Out
Heineken® 0.0 and Malaysian lifestyle label Motherchuckers have launched Ground 0.0, a limited-edition athleisure collection built around padel culture. The campaign is less about clothing and more about a calculated cultural bet — that non-alcoholic beer has finally found its natural social habitat.
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There’s a sport taking over Malaysian weekends, and it doesn’t look like any sport you grew up watching.
Padel courts are small, glassed-in, and loud.
You can see everything — the rallies, the arguments, the laughter between points.
When the match ends, nobody really leaves.
They just move from the court to the nearest table, still in their kit, still talking.
The game is almost beside the point, and that social logic is exactly why Heineken came knocking.
The Pitch Beneath the Pitch
Recently, Heineken® 0.0 — the brand’s non-alcoholic line — teamed up with Motherchuckers, the Malaysian lifestyle label founded by Jane Chuck, to launch Ground 0.0: a limited-edition athleisure collection built around the padel aesthetic. Think court-ready cuts that don’t look out of place at brunch.
On-court performance, off-court credibility.
The launch event leaned into the sport’s inherently social format — an exhibition match, a crash course for beginners, DJ sets, and a One-Point Challenge, with winners walking away with pieces from the collection.
It was less a product launch and more an organised hangout with a dress code.
What Heineken is really selling here isn’t clothing, and it isn’t even beer.
It’s permission.
Sport Found the Brand, Not the Other Way Around
Heineken® 0.0 has spent the last few years trying to carve out a specific cultural position: the drink you reach for when you want to be present at a social moment without the alcohol, without the explanation, and without being handed a glass of orange juice by a well-meaning host.
Padel — fast, expressive, and built around conversation as much as competition — is a smarter vehicle for that message than most.
The courts have become social spaces in their own right. Heineken didn’t create that culture.
They just showed up to it with a cooler.
Sean O’Donnell, Marketing Director of HEINEKEN Malaysia, put it plainly.
Padel reflects that shift in modern sport. It’s fast, expressive, and inherently social, which makes it a natural space for Heineken® 0.0.
Ground 0.0 is available now at Motherchuckers online and in-store, for as long as it lasts. Heineken® 0.0 and all related events are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above.
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