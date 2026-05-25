Keeping Heads Fresh: This Mosque Has A Self-Service Cleaning Machine To Wash Songkok, Helmets, & Kopiah
Masjid Seksyen 7 shared the machine is an effort to provide more modern facilities to the community.
Key points (BETA)
- Masjid Seksyen 7 in Shah Alam has installed a self-service machine called "Mr Clean Songkok" for cleaning headwear.
- The machine uses a four-step process: UV sterilisation, atomisation, high-temperature drying, and negative ion treatment.
- It is especially useful in Malaysia's hot and humid weather, tackling sweat and grime on songkok, kopiah, and helmets.
- The machine has been warmly received online, with many eager to try it and asking if it is available elsewhere.