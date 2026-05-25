Keeping Heads Fresh: This Mosque Has A Self-Service Cleaning Machine To Wash Songkok, Helmets, & Kopiah

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Masjid Seksyen 7 in Shah Alam has installed a new self-service machine that can help clean kopiah, songkok, and helmets.

Posting on Threads, the mosque shared that the machine named ‘’Mr Clean Songkok” uses a four-step process – UV sterilisation process, atomisation, high-temperature drying, and negative ion treatment – to clean, sterilise, and deodorise headwear.

This machine is especially useful in our hot and humid weather. Sweat and grime can stain the songkok, kopiah, and helmet over time, and this machine gives the public an accessible way to keep their favourite headwear fresh and hygienic.

Based on the comments, many welcome the cleaning service and are eager to try it out. A Threads user asked if the machine is available in another mosque as well.

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