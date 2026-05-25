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Keeping Heads Fresh: This Mosque Has A Self-Service Cleaning Machine To Wash Songkok, Helmets, & Kopiah
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Keeping Heads Fresh: This Mosque Has A Self-Service Cleaning Machine To Wash Songkok, Helmets, & Kopiah

Masjid Seksyen 7 shared the machine is an effort to provide more modern facilities to the community.

by
May 25, 2026
Key points (BETA)
  • Masjid Seksyen 7 in Shah Alam has installed a self-service machine called "Mr Clean Songkok" for cleaning headwear.
  • The machine uses a four-step process: UV sterilisation, atomisation, high-temperature drying, and negative ion treatment.
  • It is especially useful in Malaysia's hot and humid weather, tackling sweat and grime on songkok, kopiah, and helmets.
  • The machine has been warmly received online, with many eager to try it and asking if it is available elsewhere.

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Masjid Seksyen 7 in Shah Alam has installed a new self-service machine that can help clean kopiah, songkok, and helmets.

Posting on Threads, the mosque shared that the machine named ‘’Mr Clean Songkok” uses a four-step process – UV sterilisation process, atomisation, high-temperature drying, and negative ion treatment – to clean, sterilise, and deodorise headwear.

View on Threads

This machine is especially useful in our hot and humid weather. Sweat and grime can stain the songkok, kopiah, and helmet over time, and this machine gives the public an accessible way to keep their favourite headwear fresh and hygienic.

Based on the comments, many welcome the cleaning service and are eager to try it out. A Threads user asked if the machine is available in another mosque as well.

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