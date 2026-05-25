Alcohol-Free Social, Art & Crafts Workshops, & More: The Long Holiday Weekend Sorted

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Don’t let this long holiday weekend go to waste! Reconnect with Malaysian roots, get creative at arts and crafts workshops, catch up with friends at fun socials, and make memories with the family this weekend.

Build Your First Chair | Until 7 June | GMBB | Flexible timing | RM 120/kid, RM200/parent+child

Image: An Art Think/IG

An Art Think is holding a workshop where families can help children build their own first chairs out of sturdy cardboards. Participants can choose to build chairs out of animal shapes like elephants, bears, and rabbits, including the long necked dinosaur. To book, drop An Art Think a WhatsApp message (scan the QR code in the post above).

Untitled | Until 7 June | GMBB | 11am-8pm | RM5/pax

Untitled is an exhibition where none of the artwork is labelled. Each artwork is an invitation to a personal dialogue between the viewer and the artwork itself. Remember to get your tickets here.

A Path Carved by My Returning | Until 31 July | Dia Space | Free public event

Visual artist Ilham Alshabab’s works explores memory, imagination, and the significance of everyday moments. In this new series, she’s inspired by her cycling route in her neighbourhood, and how her repeated journey begins to sharpen her attention towards what’s often sat in her peripheral vision. She combines layered paint and oil pastel on wood to bring her artistic visions to life.

Raya D’Bandar | 26 May-1 June | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Have a fun Raya day out with the family at Central Market’s Raya D’Bandar. There’ll be food and drinks, live performances, art and crafts workshops, and a bazaar filled with unique and rare finds.

Open Mic Night | 29 May | Swee Lee Lot 10 | 7pm-9pm | Free public event

This Friday’s Open Mic Night at Swee Lee Flagship Lot 10 is one to catch, with Malaysian indie folk rock artist Azmyl Yunor set to perform live. Spaces run out fast, so if you want to perform, remember to reserve your place here.

The Joanne Kam ft Jash & Riezman Razlan | 29 May | KL Comedy Corner | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

Malaysia’s Queen of Comedy, Joanne Kam, joins forces with Jash and Riezman Razlan for a night of fearless, no-holds-barred comedy. To get tickets, scan the QR code in the post above.

Pet Expo Malaysia | 29 May-1 June | Mid Valley | 11am-9pm | RM5/adult, Free for kids under 12 and senior citizens

Spoil your pets like never before! Discover the best in pet treats, beds, and so much more, all under one roof.

Henna on Canvas | 30 May | Douhouz | 12pm-2pm, 4pm-6pm | RM65/pax

Master henna artist Umathevy Paralingam of Freshinkmehendi will be guiding participants in henna painting on canvas. Each finished piece is then digitally scanned and projected across walls, turning everyone’s works into a shared, immersive experience. If you’re interested in joining, head over to CloudJoi here to book your spot.

The Bru-Top Socials | 30 May | Douhouz Rooftop | 4pm-8pm | RM25

Bru-Top Socials turns up the energy with an alcohol-free night of music that spans generations and cultures. Think 2000s hits, Bollywood bangers, Tamil Kuthu, Dangdut, Mandopop, Bornean Tribal mixes, and global fusions. Live guest instrumentalists and percussionists round out the night, fusing tradition with contemporary sound. If you want to join in the fun, get your tickets at CloudJoi here.

The Making of Muzium Tekstil Merdeka: A Creative Journey | 30 May | Else KL | 3pm-5pm | Free public event

The Making of Muzium Tekstil Merdeka: A Creative Journey offers a look behind the scenes into the Malay World textile curation of the Azah Aziz Collection. There’s a sharing session exploring the curatorial process, research, design, and innovation behind the collection, followed by a mingling session for guests to connect.

Nijigen Expo | 30 May-1 June | MITEC | 10am-8pm | Ticketed event

Image: Nijigen Expo/IG

The 10th Nijigen Expo is taking over MITEC KL featuring more exclusive content and international showcases. Fans of anime, comics, and games get to gather with like-minded peers to enjoy various activities like anime screenings, meet-and-greet sessions with cosplayers and artists, and more.

Thoracic Diaphragmatic Breathing Workshop | 31 May | Godown Arts Centre | 9.30am-11.30am

In this guided breathing workshop, participants will discover how to breathe more deeply and naturally through the thoracic diaphragm. Participants will learn how to release tension, open the ribcage, and reconnect breath with the whole body to achieve calmness and vitality.

Wayang Kulit: Memory & Tomorrow | 31 May | GMBB | 7.15pm-8.15pm | Free public event

Come watch a live wayang kulit performance by Pak Dain, the 13th accredited Tok Dalang (Master Puppeteer) of Wayang Kulit Melayu Tradisional Kelantan. The show starts with a traditional performance of The Wisdom of Latsemana at 7.15pm, and followed by a fusion performance of Peperangan Bintang (Star Wars) at 7.45pm.

The wayang kulit is free to watch, but if you plan to join the wayang kulit-making workshop, it’s RM120 per pax. Head over to the official site here for booking and registration.

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