TP-Link Powers The Future Of Connected Living With Its First Flagship Store In Malaysia

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TP-Link, the world’s leading provider of networking devices and smart home solutions, will officially open its first flagship store in Malaysia on Friday, 22 May 2026. Located at Mid Valley Megamall, the store marks a significant step in the brand’s local expansion – offering consumers and businesses a dedicated space to discover, experience, and interact with TP-Link’s full ecosystem of connected technologies.



The launch comes at a time of growing demand across Malaysia for integrated smart home systems, high-performance networking, and intelligent surveillance solutions. Mid Valley Megamall was chosen deliberately: the location serves both household consumers visiting the mall and the business communities based in surrounding office towers, making it a natural touchpoint for TP-Link’s residential and commercial product lines alike.

“Malaysia is one of the most exciting markets in the region right now – consumers here are sophisticated, businesses are scaling fast, and the appetite for smarter technology is real. We wanted our first flagship to reflect that energy, and Mid Valley felt like the right place to start that conversation,” said Hugo Cai, Regional Director of TP-Link Malaysia.

At the heart of the store is a hands-on experience designed to show how connected technology fits into daily life. Visitors can interact with TP-Link’s latest Wi-Fi 7 solutions – engineered for faster speeds, lower latency, and more reliable connectivity – as well as the Tapo range of smart home and surveillance products, including advanced dual-lens AI cameras for enhanced home monitoring and automation.

For business visitors, the store also showcases Omada and VIGI solutions, which combine enterprise-grade networking and surveillance into a unified management ecosystem – addressing the connectivity, operational, and security needs of modern businesses of all sizes. Beyond retail, the flagship store is designed to serve as a discovery and learning hub, where consumers can engage with the latest in connected technology through immersive demonstrations and real-world scenarios.

“What we are building here goes beyond a store. As Malaysia accelerates its digital journey, we want TP-Link to be the brand that Malaysians trust to power that transition – in their homes, in their offices, and in the businesses they are building for the future,” Hugo Cai remarked.

The launch of the flagship store reflects TP-Link’s ongoing commitment to shaping smarter digital ecosystems and more intuitive connected experiences. As connectivity continues to evolve, the company is also preparing for the upcoming Wi-Fi 8 era, which is expected to unlock greater network reliability, efficiency, and seamless integration across increasingly intelligent environments.

To mark the grand opening, TP-Link will be offering a series of exclusive promotions, including discounts of up to 88% on selected products across its smart home and networking categories. Featured products include the Deco Home Mesh Wi-Fi 7 Series, Tapo Dual Lens Cameras as well as the Tapo Robot Vacuum RV50 Pro Omni. Customers who spend RM200 and above on the opening day will also stand a chance to win lucky draw prizes worth up to RM3,888.

The TP-Link Flagship Store in Mid Valley Megamall @ Second Floor, S-090 will be open daily from 10.00am to 10.00pm.

For the latest updates on promotions and new product launches, consumers can follow TP-Link Malaysia’s official Facebook page here and website here for the latest updates and announcements.

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