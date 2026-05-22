The World Won’t Wait & Neither Should You! Is Now The Best Time To Plan Your Next Getaway?

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The Relevant Points (BETA) ▼

We’ve all had that moment. You watch a dreamy travel video online, read an article about places you “need” to visit, and immediately start romanticising about your “future” holiday.

Then you close your phone, continue life as usual, and tell yourself you’ll go “eventually”. Maybe when work slows down. When money feels less tight. When the kids are older…

Truth is, life has been pretty unpredictable in recent years, so there’s no real “perfect time” to go on that trip. And while you’re still convincing yourself to travel “one day,” other Malaysians are already doing it.

Everyone’s Travelling, Except You

In 2024, Malaysians made about 260 million local trips, while interest in overseas travel kept rising into 2025.

Travel has shifted from something occasional to something people actively prioritise for work, family time, or quick escapes when needed.

(Magnific/Unsplash)

Of course, family remains a big driver for Malaysian travellers. Visiting relatives and friends was still the top reason for domestic travel in 2024 and 2025.

That said, more families are also making space for proper holidays together, with many planning at least two trips a year.

Solo travel is growing too, with about six in 10 Malaysians travelling alone in the past year, and nearly a third doing it multiple times.

And moving forward, more are planning trips with partners, while group travel with friends continues to gain momentum into 2026.

So, it looks as though everyone else seems to be finding time to travel. So… what’s stopping you from going too?!

TLDR: Stop Waiting & Just Book That Trip!

Okay, to be fair. Most people don’t skip out on travel because they don’t want to go. They do so because they’re scared of committing too early. What if plans change? What if something comes up? What if the visa doesn’t get approved?

And of course, we all have different travel needs. Some want value, while others want a more seamless, premium experience with less hassle, which is exactly why flexibility matters.

Here’s where the Malaysia Airlines Flex fares come in!

See, it’s designed for people who keep on delaying their travel plans and is made to accommodate those who want to plan without locking everything in all at once, and for those “just in case” moments.

With Malaysia Airlines Flex fares, you get unlimited date changes with no fees, easy refunds if your visa doesn’t get approved, and peace of mind when plans change.

You’ll also enjoy priority check-in and boarding, extra baggage allowance, and free standard-seat selection.

On top of that, you still get the full travel experience with in-flight meals, warm Malaysian hospitality, and a cabin crew that’s ranked among the world’s best.

And if you’re still unsure about it, here are a few feel-good holiday spots to get you inspired:

Overseas Outings

Take the family and kids out to explore Sydney, Australia. The city is packed with iconic sights, wildlife encounters, and family-friendly adventures.



(Unsplash)

Mumbai, India, is a classic stop for solo travellers. The city is known for its lively atmosphere, rich culture, incredible food, buzzing markets, and vibrant street life at every turn.

(Unsplash)

If you’re travelling with friends, Da Nang, Vietnam, is perfect for easygoing exploring, cafe hopping and a strong shot of culture.

(Unsplash)

Local Escapes

For couples’ retreats, Langkawi, Kedah, is always a solid choice for beach sunsets, island adventures, and slow, romantic moments.

(Unsplash)

Head to Kuala Terengganu with the family for coastal charm, great local food, and a refreshing break from the city rush.

(Unsplash)

Or Kota Bharu, Kelantan, for a more meaningful escape, be it for a relaxing time with friends or a reflective solo trip.

(Unsplash)

Remember, with Malaysia Airlines Flex fares, you can book your dream trip anytime and still change your plans later when “life” happens.

So go ahead and lock in that holiday first, and sort out the details later, absolutely stress-free (T&Cs apply, of course).

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