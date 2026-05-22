Malaysians Are Vulnerable To Flu Because Too Few Of Us Getting The Flu Shot

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Despite widespread public awareness and generally positive attitudes toward the flu vaccine, influenza vaccination rates remain low, leaving many people unprotected.

A 2025 nationwide survey of 672 Malaysians aged 60 and above — conducted collaboratively by the Health Ministry, the Malaysian Influenza Working Group (MIWG), and several public universities — revealed a striking gap between attitude and action. While 74% of respondents were aware of influenza and 76% held positive views toward vaccination, only 29% had ever received the flu vaccine. More concerningly, just half of that group did so annually.

Ahead of the country’s mid-year influenza season, health experts are urging high-risk adults to get vaccinated against the flu. High-risk groups include those who are elderly and those with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and chronic respiratory diseases.

Those with chronic diseases remain vulnerable to severe complications from influenza infections, and ageing already naturally weakens the immune system.

The National Health and Morbidity Survey 2025 found that those with heart disease face up to five times the risk of influenza-related death, while those with diabetes are three times more likely to die, and six times more likely to be hospitalised from flu complications.

According to Malaysian Society of Infectious Diseases and Chemotherapy president Professor Dr Zamberi Sekawi, the influenza vaccine remains one of the most reliable ways to reduce severe infections, especially among vulnerable groups.

He shared that decades of use have established the flu vaccine as both safe and dependable. The flu vaccine continues to reduce serious complications and keep vulnerable patients out of the hospital.

He added that, unlike countries with winter seasons, influenza circulates year-round in Malaysia, highlighting the importance of having a flu vaccine.

Where to get the flu vaccine?

Influenza vaccines are available at private clinics and hospitals nationwide for a fee. It’s also available in selected Health Ministry facilities for eligible individuals aged 50 and above with at least one chronic illness, and adults aged 60 and above regardless of health condition.

The public can check the availability of the vaccine at government healthcare facilities or make appointments using the MySejahtera app.

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