Lazada 6.6 Super WOW Sale Returns With ‘’The Real Catch,’’ Helping Malaysians Buy Better & Cheaper

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Lazada Malaysia’s 6.6 Super WOW Sale will be running from 5 June at 8pm to 8 June 2026, and this year’s focus is on helping everyone shop smarter, not just cheaper.

This year, the best deals aren’t just the lowest prices, but products that are authentic, good quality, and from sellers you can trust. A survey found that 73% of Malaysians are willing to pay a bit more to shop from official or verified stores, and Lazada aims to provide that trustworthy place.

Lazada also shows that Malaysian brands can be just as premium and trustworthy as larger international names by supporting brands such as Gintell, Habib, TTRacing, Signature Market, Samel, and OxWhite.

Kaya Qin, Chief Executive Officer of Lazada Malaysia, and Kevin Yap, Head of Business & Operations, Lazada Malaysia, officiate the launch of Lazada Malaysia’s 6.6 Super Wow Sale campaign.

Kaya Qin delivers her opening speech and keynote address at the Lazada Malaysia 6.6 Super Wow Sale launch event.

For Lazada, 6.6 is no longer just a mega sale. It is a trust moment. Every verified brand or store, every local champion on LazMall and every AI-powered recommendation plays a role in helping Malaysians cut through the noise and choose with confidence. That is how we believe eCommerce should evolve, from a race for the lowest price to a better, smarter and more reliable way to shop. Kaya Qin, Chief Executive Officer at Lazada Malaysia.

Additionally, Lazada’s AI assistant Lazzie helps make the shopping experience smoother. By chatting with Lazzie in the Message section, customers can quickly find what they’re looking for and compare products easily. If you’re not sure what gifts to get for your loved ones, Lazzie can suggest items to buy if you’re overwhelmed by the options online.

Chatting with Lazada’s AI assistant Lazzie.

What are the perks you can enjoy during the sale?

Here are some perks and deals of Lazada’s 6.6 Super WOW Sale:

Vouchers worth up to RM6,666.

Flash deals with discounts of up to 90%

Extra store vouchers of up to 15%

Surprise deals, games, and LazCoin rewards that you can earn while shopping.

For more information on Lazada Malaysia’s initiatives and upcoming campaigns, please visit Lazada Malaysia on its official Facebook , Instagram and Tiktok .

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