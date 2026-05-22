How GXBank Is Helping Malaysians Save Smarter, Borrow Responsibly, & Build Financial Resilience

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According to Bank Negara Malaysia’s FCI Survey 2024, more than 60% Malaysians have difficulties raising RM1,000 as an emergency fund. Meanwhile, another study reported that close to 40% are saving RM500 or less.

When Bank Negara issued five digital banking licenses in 2022, financial inclusion was a regulatory mandate. In other words, each licensee is required to demonstrate a clear commitment to serve the underserved and unbanked.

Since its launch in November 2023, GXBank has conducted internal customer surveys to better understand financial behaviours and barriers faced by its customers, especially those from the underserved and lower-income segments.

GXBank’s latest infographic ‘’Redefining the Rakyat’s Ringgit’’ shows how its customers are saving, borrowing, and seeking financial guidance. It also revealed the gaps that still exist in the system.

READ MORE: Two Years Of Trust: GXBank Empowering Over 1 Million Malaysians To Achieve Financial Resilience

What has GXBank discovered?

For millions of Malaysians underserved by traditional banks, GXBank is stepping in to fill the gap. The digital bank has already reached 1.4 million customers and processed over 450 million transactions. It’s a strong signal that its promise of inclusive, accessible banking is resonating on the ground.

It also found that Malaysians are saving with a purpose for emergencies, retirements, and holidays. 1.3 million Savings and Bonus Pockets were created to meet these personal goals, and customers earned a total of RM24 million in interest in 2025.

GXBank’s FlexiCredit alleviates stress from unexpected bills, with 40% of loan applicants coming from underserved segments who may not qualify elsewhere. Customers use FlexiCredit to pay for emergencies, manage spending gaps, and make large purchases.

GXBank has also played a crucial part in raising financial knowledge among many Malaysians. 74% of underserved customers shared that the financial tips from GXBank were beneficial.

Beyond serving individual customers, GXBank is making strides in supporting local small businesses. With an average loan size of RM40,000 and a loan acceptance rate of over 70%, GXBank is extending credit to businesses that may have struggled to secure financing through the usual channels. Its reach spans key economic sectors – retail, F&B, and production and manufacturing – with 70% of credit lines channelled directly toward business growth.

We are encouraged to see that when you reduce the traditional barriers to banking, the community responds with great support and love. These figures reflect more than just adoption and usage; they represent 1.4 million Malaysians who are building better habits and planning for their future. While we are heartened by this progress, we remain focused on the work ahead – making banking intentionally seamless so that our customers’ financial progress can stay visible. Kaushik Chowdhury, CEO of GXBank

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