ChongQing Beer Arrives In Malaysia — And You Can Pick It Up At 99 Speedmart

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A beer with nearly seven decades of history has quietly made its way onto Malaysian shelves.

ChongQing Beer, a Chinese lager born in the southwestern city of Chongqing and brewed since 1958, officially launched in Malaysia recently under Carlsberg Malaysia.

It is now locally brewed at Carlsberg’s Shah Alam facility and will be available at 99 Speedmart outlets nationwide from June, in 490ml cans.

The move puts a recognised Chinese brand within easy reach of everyday consumers — 99 Speedmart operates more than 2,700 outlets nationwide, making it one of Malaysia’s most accessible retail networks.

The branding prominently features a hotpot-inspired logo with a vibrant red-and-gold colour scheme, symbolising warmth and passion in Chinese culture. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

A Beer Built For The Table

At 3.8% ABV, it sits slightly below the typical range of mainstream lagers, making it a lighter option for those who prefer a more sessionable drink over a long meal.

The brand describes its taste as refreshing, smooth, and easy-drinking — positioned as an affordable option for meals and casual social occasions rather than a premium sipping beer.

The brand draws its identity from Chongqing itself, a city widely known in China for its fiery hotpot culture and communal dining traditions.

Its logo is hotpot-inspired, and its red-and-gold visual identity is meant to evoke warmth and togetherness — values the brand says are central to how people eat and drink in Chongqing.

Chongqing is also known for its unusual urban geography — a so-called “8-dimensional city” built across steep mountainous terrain, where roads, railways, and buildings stack atop one another in ways that often confuse first-time visitors.

ChongQing beer is crafted to complement hotpot meals, making it an ideal choice for mala dishes that are rich in flavour and spice. Its refreshing taste helps balance the heat of the food. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

Locally Brewed, Familiar Character

The man behind the local brew is Roger Li, Carlsberg Malaysia’s brewmaster and its first Asian Supply Chain Director.

Li began his brewing career at ChongQing Beer in Chongqing before relocating to Malaysia.

“What matters most to us is staying true to its original character — refreshing, smooth, and easy-drinking, so the flavours remain familiar to those who know ChongQing,” Li said at the launch.

Carlsberg Malaysia Managing Director Stefano Clini pointed to shifting consumer tastes as the rationale for bringing the brand here.

The increasing appreciation for Chinese food, culture, and lifestyle points to a broader evolution in consumer behaviour. We are confident in making the brand affordable and accessible to meet the evolving consumer needs.

In China, ChongQing Beer holds two notable recognitions — it was named one of the “First Batch of China Featured Consumer Brands” (首批中国消费名品) in 2025, an honour jointly awarded by multiple national government authorities, and carries the status of a “ChongQing Time-Honoured Brand” (老字号, Lao Zi Hao).

Li has extensive experience in the brewing industry and currently serves as a key figure at Carlsberg Malaysia, overseeing the introduction of ChongQing beer in the region. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

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