Wearable Tech Glow-Up: Huawei Watch Fit 5 Series Brings Style & Smarts Together

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Huawei Malaysia has launched three new wearable products under its “Now Is Your Spark” campaign.

Here’s what each product is about:

Huawei Watch Fit 5 series

Image: Huawei

The Huawei Watch Fit 5 series is the star of the show. It’s a stylish smartwatch powered with useful everyday features.

The smartwatch comes with health tracking capabilities to monitor sleep, heart rhythm (ECG), stress levels, and women’s health. Leading the innovation is Malaysia’s First Diabetes Risk Study on a wearable smartwatch, designed to evaluate potential diabetes risk patterns over time through non-invasive PPG-based vascular signal analysis.

The Watch Fit 5 series also tracks a wide range of racket sports like badminton, pickleball, and tennis, as well ass outdoor activities like trail running and golf.

Image: Huawei

Another highlight of the Watch Fit 5 series is the fun health and workout tracking feature. Huawei’s mini workout experience gets users on track to a healthier lifestyle with a cute panda mascot to encourage users to get moving.

The short, guided exercises with a motivational panda mascot makes keeping fit engaging and approachable.

Cute mascots to keep you looking at your smartwatch. Images: Adeline Leong/TRP

Additionally, the smartwatch has up to 10 days battery life, 64GB storage, and supports Touch ‘n Go QR payment. The Huawei Watch Fit 5 series is also compatible on iPhones and Android devices.

Price starts from RM799 (RRP) and is now available for pre-order with early bird discount voucher of up to RM150 via HUAWEI Experience Stores, the Huawei Official Website, Huawei Official Store on Shopee, Huawei Flagship Store on Lazada, and the Huawei Official Store on TikTok.

Customers will also receive exclusive free gifts and rewards worth up to RM585 during the pre-order period, including a HUAWEI FreeBuds SE 2, a 1-Year APAC Warranty, 3 months of HUAWEI Health+ Membership, and 1 month of HUAWEI Watch Face Membership.

Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Spring Edition

Image: Huawei

For those who refuse to compromise on luxury, Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Spring Edition doubles as high-end jewellery. Designed in collaboration with jewellery designer Francesca Amfitheatrof, the watch sports 99 real diamonds, sapphire glass, and a design inspired by spring florals.

Priced at RM17,999, it’s available for pre-orders starting today via all Huawei Official Website, Huawei Official Store on Shopee, Huawei Flagship Store on Lazada, and the Huawei Official Store on TikTok. Customers can enjoy free gifts worth up to RM5,143, including a 1 Year HUAWEI Health+ Membership, Watch Ultimate Design Spring Edition Premium Service, which includes 2 Years 2 Times Renewal Service, 2 Years 2 Times Ultimate Spring Care, 2 Years Huawei Care (2 Years 2 Times Accidental Damage Protection and 2 Years Free Battery Replacement).

Huawei FreeClip 2

Image: Huawei

The popular Huawei FreeClip 2 is now available in a new colour: Berry Purple. The C-shaped design sits comfortably around your ear so you can still hear your surroundings while enjoying music or calls.

Priced at RM699 after rebate, the Huawei FreeClip 2 is now available for purchase at all Huawei Experience Stores, the Huawei Official Website, Huawei Official Store on Shopee, Huawei Flagship Store on Lazada, and the Huawei Official Store on TikTok. Customers can also enjoy exclusive free gifts worth up to RM248, including a RM50 rebate, a 1 Year Loss Care, and a 1 Year APAC Warranty.

For more information, please visit the Huawei Official Website, the Huawei Official Facebook page, or Instagram.

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