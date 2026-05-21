Sunway Velocity Mall’s “Nyonya Fest” Brings Food, Fashion & Peranakan Vibes To KL

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In conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026, Nyonya Fest invites shoppers and visitors to immerse themselves in the rich beauty, traditions, and flavours of Peranakan culture from 19 May to 2 June at Sunway Velocity Mall’s Vanity Atrium located on the Ground Floor.

Inspired by the vibrant identity of Peranakan culture, the festival highlights the intricate details and craftsmanship synonymous with Nyonya traditions.

The setup features a beautifully curated fusion of Malay and Chinese influences, reflecting the unique cultural blend that defines Peranakan heritage.

Visitors will be welcomed by colourful Baba Nyonya signature tiles adorned with intricate floral and geometric motifs, reminiscent of traditional Peranakan homes and shophouses.

Complementing the setting are vintage-inspired wooden furniture, rattan accents, ornate décor pieces, embroidered fabrics, and nostalgic decorative elements that recreate the warm charm and elegance of a classic Nyonya household.

The vibrant décor not only serves as an immersive cultural backdrop but also offers visitors picturesque photo opportunities inspired by the rich aesthetics of Peranakan culture.

Throughout the festival, shoppers can explore a specially curated lineup of vendors showcasing unique products from traditional kebaya fashion, beaded accessories, colourful batik-inspired motifs, handcrafted décor, and heritage-inspired merchandise inspired by Peranakan heritage and contemporary interpretations of Nyonya culture.

D Sunshine Studio offers visitors the opportunity to experience authentic Nyonya styling through traditional kebaya outfit rentals, while Sophiesticated Collection allows guests to fully embrace the elegance of Peranakan fashion through its pieces.

Shamrada Craft & Shimmer G presents modern fashion accessories that beautifully complement contemporary Nyonya-inspired looks, blending timeless sophistication with current trends through statement jewellery and stylish accessories.

Food lovers can indulge in nostalgic flavours from Original Nyonya and My Moments Presents Heristaste, featuring traditional Nyonya kuih, kacang tumbuk, and heritage-inspired snacks made using recipes and techniques passed down through generations.

Known for their vibrant colours, delicate textures, and rich flavours, these delicacies reflect the unique blend of Chinese and Malay culinary influences.

Visitors can also discover Joymom’s cookies, known for their comforting homemade flavours and heritage-inspired recipes that celebrate the warmth and nostalgia of traditional family treats.

At the mall, we are always looking for meaningful ways to create experiences that go beyond retail, experiences that connect people through culture, traditions, and storytelling. Nyonya Fest was conceptualised with the idea of bringing heritage closer to the community, especially to younger generations who may not have had the opportunity to fully experience the charm and artistry of Peranakan culture. Sunway Malls Kuala Lumpur Senior Director of Marketing Darren Chear.

Adding to the festive atmosphere are captivating weekly live cultural performances and interactive workshops held every weekend and Public Holidays throughout the campaign period.

Guests can participate in hands-on activities such as The Great Nyonya Tile Painting Contest on 23 May and traditional craft workshops while learning more about the artistry and traditions of the Peranakan community.

Shoppers can bring home a piece of Nyonya charm while experiencing cultural festivities from the Pesona Nyonya Redemption.

Redeem a Starbucks Keepsake Tumbler and Nyonya Edition Sticker Pack when you spend RM450 in a maximum of 2 receipts.

Enjoy an additional perk of RM10 F&B Cash Voucher when one of the receipts from the spending tier is spent at any F&B outlets.

Exclusively for Sunway Velocity Two retail outlets, spend a minimum of RM80 in 1 receipt to redeem a Home’s Harmony RM50 Cash Voucher.

Adding a modern twist to the heritage celebration is the Step Into Glam AI Photo Booth experience, where visitors can transform themselves into elegant Baba Nyonya-inspired personas through AI-generated portraits.

Shoppers who redeem from the Pesona Nyonya Redemption or rent a Nyonya Kebaya or Batik are entitled to a photo at the photo booth.

Blending tradition with technology, the interactive experience allows shoppers to step into the glamour of Peranakan fashion and create memorable keepsakes inspired by the timeless beauty of Nyonya culture.

With colourful displays, engaging workshops, lively performances, and immersive cultural experiences, Nyonya Fest promises to create unforgettable moments for families, tourists, and shoppers alike while celebrating the enduring beauty of Peranakan heritage.

Stay updated by visiting Sunway Velocity Mall’s Facebook, Instagram, and website for all the latest information. Don’t miss out—follow ’em on TikTok and Xiao Hong Shu for trendy updates and surprise giveaways.

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