Samsung Redefines Home Entertainment For 2026 With Micro RGB & Audio Arsenal

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Samsung Malaysia’s biggest move this year is having AI built into its TVs to enhance viewing and user experience. The star feature is none other than the Vision AI Companion (VAC). Think of it like a smart assistant for your TV that helps you decide what to watch, suggests food, plays music, and even works with Bixby, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity.

Here are the TV models with enhanced features:

Micro RGB

From left to right: Sunny Choi, Consumer Electronics Business Director of Samsung Malaysia Electronics; Charles Kim, President of Samsung Malaysia Electronics; Calvert Yap, Head of TV & Audio Visual, Samsung Malaysia Electronics; Wee Khim, Head of Product Marketing, Audio Visual & TV Samsung Malaysia Electronics unveiling Samsung’s first MicroRGB TV at The First Look 2026 Media Showcase.

Micro RGB is Samsung’s most premium TV option featuring Samsung’s proprietary Micro RGB Technology, which uses individually controlled red, green, and blue micro LEDs to deliver highly precise light control, richer detail, and more natural colour. It also comes with Glare Free technology so you don’t need to see your reflection on the screen while enjoying your favourite shows.

Available in the R95H and R85H series in sizes from 65 to 115 inches, it’s great for those who want the absolute best picture. It’s also certified safe for the eyes, receiving both the Safety for Eyes and Circadian Rhythm Display (CRD) certifications from Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE), a leading global testing institute based in Germany.

OLED

Samsung’s OLED is known for its deep blacks and rich colours. The Glare Free technology, previously only available on the S95F model, now expands to both the S95H and the S90H models. The S95H is the flagship with a sleek floating design and art display features.

For gamers and sports fans, they’ll like the OLED’s Ultimate Gaming Pack for keeping fast motion crisp and responsive. The AI Soccer Mode Pro on S95H and S90H and AI Soccer Mode on S85H optimise picture and sound in real time for a more immersive match experience at home. It’s as if you’re watching the match at the stadium with the other fans.

The Frame

The Frame.

The Frame is a unique addition to the home because it doubles as a wall art. It’s suitable for art installations at home and in professional settings. With Art Mode, users can access over 5,000 professionally curated artworks. The Frame Pro (LS03HW model), featuring Neo QLED picture quality and Wireless One Connect, now comes in up to 85 inches and has a slim 25mm profile.

The Neo QLED paired with Pantone Validated ArtfulColor and Glare Free technology delivers a rich contrast, lifelike, and paper-like colour expression even in bright rooms.

Neo QLED

Samsung’s Neo QLED is a great all-rounder for everyday viewing with strong AI picture enhancement. Certified by TÜV Rheinland as a Real QLED TV, the QN80H is available in sizes from 50 to 100 inches, while the QN70H come in sizes from 43 to 85 inches.

Mini LED

The Mini LED provides consumers more affordable options with smart features. The M80H, available in 55-, 65-, 75-, and 85-inch models, are great for gaming and sports due to its smooth motion and clear sounds.

Sound gets an upgrade too

Samsung’s Q-Series Soundbars, led by the flagship HW-Q990H model, is an 11.1.4-channel beast with Dolby Atmos. This helps transform your living space into an at-home cinema.

For those who are looking for aesthetically pleasing speakers with great sound, the Music Studio 5 and Music Studio 7 speakers are a shoo-in.

Music Studio 5 and Music Studio 7.

Acclaimed French designer Erwan Bouroullec’s iconic Dot Design for the Music Studio 5 shows the beauty of minimalism and represents the origin of sound.

Both Music Studio 5 and 7 pair beautifully with the TV and works well as a standalone home audio as well.

From now until 31 May 2026, customers who purchase selected 2026 Samsung AI TV models are eligible to redeem exclusive gifts. Purchases together with selected soundbars entitle customers additional rewards of up to RM500 Touch ‘n Go eWallet rebate. For more information, head over to the official website here.

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