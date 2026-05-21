MILO’s Malaysia Breakfast Day “Fun Run” 2026 Goes Nationwide — And Yes, The MILO Truck Will Be There Too!

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According to the Nutrients Journal in 2023, while 89% of Malaysians consume breakfast regularly, their meals are often found to be nutritionally unbalanced.

In other studies, approximately 30% to 40% of school-aged children and adolescents skip breakfast.

This scenario is exacerbated by increasingly sedentary lifestyles amongst Malaysians. The country faces a severe lack of physical activity, which may compromise our health and well-being.

According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey, it was reported that nearly half of the adult population (49.9%) exhibits sedentary behaviour, which includes prolonged sitting and screen time.

Amidst inconsistent eating habits and inactive lifestyles, MILO aims to remind Malaysians of the importance of breakfast and encourage everyone to be physically active, with the return of the MILO® Malaysia Breakfast Day (MBD) 2026, rallying more than 70,000 Malaysians across six key states in a coordinated, nationwide movement that brings communities together from all walks of life.

The campaign reinforces MILO’s longstanding role in championing proper nutrition and the importance of breakfast as the foundation of an active and healthier lifestyle.

Beyond a run, MBD has evolved into a relevant and important nutrition-led platform that transforms mornings into moments of collective action, enabling families to build healthier routines together.

Combining mass participation with on-ground engagement and nutrition education, MBD 2026 underscores MILO’s ambition to continue inspiring Malaysians to start the day active and fully energised.

MBD is set to kick off in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on 24 May following a fully sold‑out response.

The event will make its way to Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu; Kuching, Sarawak; Kuantan, Pahang; Kota Bharu, Kelantan, before it culminates in the grand finale at Putrajaya on 12 July to end the run on a high note.

As Malaysia’s most- loved homegrown beverage, MILO® continues to play an active role in nourishing Malaysians and supporting communities in leading healthier, more active lives and reinforcing the importance of building healthy habits every day. We are excited to bring back the MILO® Malaysia Breakfast Day which reflects MILO’s on-going commitment to promoting healthier lifestyles and good nutrition throughout the nation. MILO® Malaysia Business Executive Officer Ng Su Yen.

Since its inception in 2013, MILO® MBD has united over half a million Malaysians in a powerful celebration of a nutritious start to the day.

This event goes beyond promoting physical activities; it reflects MILO®’s commitment to being part of Malaysia’s morning routine, with every cup fuelling the nation to start the day strong and energising generations with nutritious goodness.

Participants can look forward to a 3km run available across all locations, making it accessible for families, children and first-time runners, while the Putrajaya finale will also feature a 5km category for participants seeking a slightly longer and more rewarding run.

Families and friends can enjoy a lively and energising morning filled with engaging activities.

From group workout sessions and sports challenges to hands-on games and interactive stations, the event creates a vibrant environment where participants can move, play and connect.

These activities are thoughtfully designed to make healthy living enjoyable, while encouraging families to spend quality time together through shared experiences.

This annual event also offers Malaysians an opportunity to discover the advantages that MILO® brings – a unique formula that combines natural ingredients such as barley malt, milk and cocoa to create the iconic taste of MILO®, as the first malted beverage accredited with the “Healthier Choice Logo” in Malaysia.

Everyone’s favourite MILO® Goodness Truck returns with its immersive 360° experience, offering behind-the-scenes insights into how MILO® is made while showcasing the brand’s values.

This mobile truck also serves as an interactive touchpoint for attendees to connect with the brand’s legacy.

The event will also involve Friends of MILO®, Nadhir Nasar and Erysha Emyra, both of whom are known for championing a new generation of youths who dared to dream big, break barriers and uplift one another – not just through nutrition but by taking part in an active lifestyle, which is reinforced through the MILO® MBD 2026.

Mark your calendars as the MILO® MBD 2026 reaches out to communities nationwide in the coming month, strengthening its impact through nutrition, active living and community togetherness.

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