DENZA Malaysia Launches The New DENZA B8 As Its First-Ever Dual Mode Off-Road (DMO) Super Hybrid SUV In Malaysia

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DENZA Malaysia today officially launched the new DENZA B8, both the Premium and Dynamic variants, marking the brand’s first-ever DMO Super Hybrid model introduction in Malaysia.

Positioned as a new luxury off-road SUV, the DENZA B8 brings together electrified performance, intelligent engineering and elevated comfort into a single sophisticated package. Built around three defining pillars namely the DMO Super Hybrid Platform, the DiSUS-P Intelligent Hydraulic Body Control System suspension and a luxurious premium cabin experience, the DENZA B8 reflects DENZA’s latest interpretation of intelligent luxury mobility.

“The DENZA B8 marks an important milestone for DENZA in Malaysia as we introduce our first-ever DMO Super Hybrid technology to the market,” said Jacob Ma, Managing Director of BYD Malaysia.

“As we strengthen our presence here, we are not only focused on introducing pure electric vehicles, but also expanding our range of new energy mobility solutions to better serve the diverse needs of Malaysian customers. This launch reflects our commitment to offering more choice in new energy vehicles, while continuing to bring advanced technology, versatility and a truly premium ownership experience to the market.”

DMO Super Hybrid Performance with 4WD Capability and Long-Range Efficiency

At the core of the DENZA B8 is the advanced DMO Super Hybrid Platform, combining a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine with dual electric motors and BYD Blade Battery technology to deliver a balance of performance, efficiency and endurance.

The system features an intelligent four-wheel drive (4WD) setup with dual electric motors, producing a combined output of 450kW and 760Nm of torque. This delivers strong acceleration, precise torque distribution and confident traction across both urban and off-road environments.

Power is supplied by a 36.8kWh BYD Blade Battery, offering up to 115km of pure electric driving range based on the NEDC cycle. Combined with a 91-litre fuel tank, the DENZA B8 achieves a total claimed range of up to 1,040 km on the NEDC cycle, supporting both daily mobility and long-distance travel.

The system operates seamlessly across Pure EV, HEV Series and Parallel driving modes, automatically optimising power delivery based on real-time driving conditions.

Charging capability includes up to 120kW DC fast charging, enabling 30% to 80% charge in 16 minutes, alongside up to 11kW AC charging. The model also supports a 6.6kW Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function for external power usage.

DiSUS-P Intelligent Hydraulic Body Control System for Enhanced Control and Off-Road Confidence

The DENZA B8 is equipped with the DiSUS-P Intelligent Hydraulic Body Control System, designed to enhance ride stability, comfort and adaptability across varying terrains.

The system offers up to 140mm of ride height adjustment, improving both on-road refinement and off-road capability. It also enables a maximum water wading depth of up to 890 mm, while improving approach and departure angles to 34 degrees and 35 degrees respectively.

Riding on 275/55R20 tyres, the DENZA B8 delivers a planted stance and reinforced capability, further enhancing its confidence across challenging driving conditions. Beyond off-road performance, DiSUS-P plays a key role in delivering a more composed and controlled ride, ensuring comfort remains consistent across highways, city roads and uneven terrain.

Luxury Cabin Experience with Intelligent Space, Comfort and Flexibility

The DENZA B8 delivers a premium cabin experience defined by comfort, versatility and intelligent design, extending its luxury focus beyond performance into every detail of the vehicle.

On the exterior, the model adopts a Starship Mecha-inspired design language, highlighted by Starship Wing LED daytime running lights, Energy Thruster-inspired tail lamps and a strong, sculpted silhouette that reinforces its commanding road presence.

Inside the cabin, the focus shifts to calmness and clarity, featuring a driver-centric layout, premium Nappa leather upholstery and a refined, spacious environment designed to enhance both everyday usability and long-distance comfort. The DENZA B8 is offered in two configurations:

DENZA B8 Premium (6-seater) with second-row captain seats and integrated ottomans, with ventilation and massage functions for enhanced comfort

with second-row captain seats and integrated ottomans, with ventilation and massage functions for enhanced comfort DENZA B8 Dynamic (7-seater) with a second-row bench featuring electric recline and ventilation

Both second and third-row seats support full electric folding and adjustment, offering flexible space usage. Boot capacity ranges from 147 litres to 920 litres (7-seater) and up to 902 litres (6-seater).

The Devialet 18-speaker premium audio system available as standard across the DENZA B8 range further enhances the in-cabin experience, adding depth and immersion to long journeys and reinforcing the sense of refined luxury throughout.

Customers can choose from five exterior colours Alpine White, Dawn Gold, Eclipse Black, Emerald Green and Nebula Silver, paired with two interior themes, Onyx Black and Jasper Brown. All exterior colours can be matched with either interior option, giving customers greater flexibility and a more personalised ownership experience through a wider range of customisation combinations.

Comprehensive DENZA B8 Warranty Package and Buyers’ Package

The DENZA B8 comes with a comprehensive ownership package designed to provide greater peace of mind throughout the ownership journey:

6-year or 150,000km Vehicle Warranty

6-year Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance Service worth RM10,000

8-year or 160,000km High Voltage Battery Warranty

8-year or 160,000km Drive Unit Warranty

Complimentary V2L Adapter worth RM700

The DENZA B8 SUV will be made public for the first time from 22 – 24 May 2026 from 10am – 10pm at:

Main Concourse, Ground Floor, Bangsar Shopping Centre,

Level 2, Orange Zone at Pavilion Bukit Jalil

DENZA Balakong, DENZA Glenmarie, DENZA KLCC and DENZA Penang

To find out more about DENZA B8, visit here.

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