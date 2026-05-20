School’s Out! Here Are The Best Cultural & Arts Events To Check This Weekend

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The school holidays couldn’t have come at a better time for the whole family. This weekend is bursting with vibrant cultural performances, creative workshops, comedy nights, and a day full of board games.

Immersive Projection Lexica Communication | Until 31 May | Muzium Telekom | 10am-5pm | Free public event

Immersive Projection Lexica Communication: Past, Present, Future is an immersive projection mapping exhibition by UiTM Creative Motion Design students and Galeri Filamen. The exhibition explores communication through motion, visuals, and digital art from the different passages of time.

Comedy Night Live: Papi Zak | 22 May | KL Comedy Corner, Sunway | 8.30pm onwards | RM50/pax

Having just wrapped the Melbourne Comedy Festival, Papi Zak returns home with a fresh headline hour and a stage full of talent. With Zul and Izzaldin alongside him, this promises to be an unforgettable night of non-stop laughs. Remember to get tickets here.

Kuala Sine: A Cinematic Confluence | 22-23 May | REXKL | 8pm onwards | Free public event

Image: KL Fest

Kuala Sine, co-presented by FINAS, invites the community to reflect on our shared cinematic past while actively shaping the next chapter of our national history. The session is comprised of curated screenings and industry dialogues, exploring memory, identity, and heritage. All screenings are free to attend. For more information and registration, head over to CloudJoi here.

Borneo Native Festival: Reunited | 22-24 May | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Borneo Native Festival: Reunited is taking over Central Market and Dayabumi Complex for three days. Expect cultural shows, food trucks, amazing installations, craft markets, and more.

Play-Play Five-Foot Way | 23 May | 8055 Coffee: HS Lee | 11am onwards | Free public event

Image: KL Fest

Head over to 8055 Coffee to play Kaki Lima: Downtown KL board game at the very neighbourhood that inspired it. It’s a chance to meet new people and break the ice through an immersive game. For more information, head over to CloudJoi here.

Art X Fashion Session | 23 May | Semua House | 3pm-6pm | Free public event

Art X Fashion is a multidisciplinary creative collective and program series that brings together local artists, fashion practitioners, researchers, and garment workers to explore fashion beyond aesthetics. This Saturday, there are three programmes where guests can enjoy a live performance featuring wearable collective ‘toile,’ a sharing session with designers, and an informal sharing of fashion books and magazines.

Comedy Mixtape Vol 46 | 23 May | Kedai KL | 9pm onwards | Ticketed event

Comedy Mixtape Vol 46 features new comedians and fresh jokes, but promises the same big laughs. It’s RM30 per pax but if you bring more, you can enjoy group discounts. To get tickets, head over to the link here.

Henna On Canvas | 23, 24, 30 May | Douhouz | 12pm-2pm, 4pm-6pm | RM65/pax

Credit: KL Fest

Under the guidance of master henna artist Umathevy Paralingam of Freshinkmehendi, participants will transform canvas into art using traditional henna cones. Each finished piece is digitally scanned and projected across the walls, turning personal expression into a shared, immersive landscape brought to life by a live performance from Astra. If you’re interested in joining, head over to CloudJoi here to book your spot.

Cuti-Cuti GMBB: School Holiday Programme | 23 May-7 June | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

GMBB is hosting a range of school holiday programmes and activities to keep the children occupied and engaged. There are storytelling sessions with Hikayat Fandom and various art and crafts workshops. While the kids are busy creating, parents can enjoy the delicious food and drinks at the cafes and restaurants in the building or shop for interesting handicrafts.

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