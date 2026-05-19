Smoke, Amber, And A Room That Paid Attention
At a tasting held at Director’s Cut in Kuala Lumpur recently, Isle of Arran Distillers’ Head of Global Sales Rob Gray introduced two core expressions: the bourbon-matured Kilmory Edition, lighter and more approachable, and the sherry-finished Corriecravie Edition, darker and more complex.
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.
There is a small distillery at the southern tip of the Isle of Arran, a Scottish island most people couldn’t place on a map, that has been quietly making one of the more interesting arguments in whisky right now.
The argument goes something like this: peat — that ancient, compressed vegetation that gives Scotch its famous smoky character — deserves its own dedicated home.
Not a side project, not a limited run, but a whole distillery, built for nothing else.
That distillery is Lagg.
It opened in 2019.
It is, by Scotch whisky standards, practically a newborn.
Built for Smoke: Why Lagg Exists
What Lagg makes is peated single malt.
Peat is essentially ancient decomposed vegetation — moss, roots, compressed organic matter — that, when burned, produces a thick, aromatic smoke.
Distillers use that smoke to dry malted barley, and the smoke gets into the grain, and the grain gets into the spirit.
The result is a whisky that carries something of the land it came from: earthy, maritime, occasionally medicinal, always memorable.
Arran’s older distillery, at Lochranza on the island’s north, has always been known for its unpeated style — clean, fruity, approachable.
Lagg was built specifically so the peated character could have a place of its own, without compromise.
The copper pot stills — built by Forsyths, the legendary Scottish still-maker — sit against a backdrop of coastal landscape that makes you briefly consider relocating to a windswept island.
Kilmory and Corriecravie: A Tale of Two Casks
On the evening of 13 May, Rob Gray — the Head of Global Sales for Isle of Arran Distillers — stood at the front of Director’s Cut, a whisky bar tucked inside Menara Ken TTDI in Kuala Lumpur, and walked a room full of guests through four glasses of the stuff.
The bar’s low lighting caught the amber in the glasses. Someone’s skewered meat arrived.
It was the kind of evening that reminded you why in-person tastings still matter — four pours, one island, and a very clear point of view.
The two expressions poured that evening tell the story neatly.
The Kilmory Edition — named after a village on Arran’s west coast — is matured entirely in first-fill bourbon barrels, bottled at 46% without chill filtration or added colour. It is the lighter of the two: vanilla and cream underneath, smoke on top, the kind of whisky that surprises people who think peated means aggressive.
The Corriecravie Edition goes further. Finished in Sherry casks, it arrives darker, richer, more layered — sweet spiced berries and dark chocolate doing a slow negotiation with the peat. It is Lagg’s second core release and a meaningful step up in complexity.
Both are bottled without chill filtration or added colour — the Kilmory at 46% and the Corriecravie at a cask-strength 55% — what you’re getting is the real thing, unfiltered and unaltered.
The Man Sent to Tell the Story
None of this is accidental.
A distillery this young — its first single malt only released in 2022 — sending its global sales head to Southeast Asia signals a deliberate bet on this part of the world.
The whisky market in Malaysia, Singapore, and the wider region has been growing steadily, and the premium end of that market has developed a particular appetite for provenance: where a whisky comes from, how it was made, and who is telling the story.
Gray, standing in a bar in TTDI on a Tuesday night earlier this month, was doing exactly that.
The room paid attention.
Lagg Distillery’s Kilmory and Corriecravie Editions are available through select whisky retailers and bars in Malaysia.
READ MORE: The Spirit Whisperer: How A Former Teacher Built Malaysia’s Most Personable Whisky Haven
Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.