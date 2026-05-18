Nescafé Unveils Community Room At KLIA, Distributes 5,000 Drinks To Airport Staff On Labour Day

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In conjunction with Labour Day, NESCAFÉ has collaborated with Malaysian Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) to become the recharge partner for Malaysian workers through its “Ngopi Dulu, Kekal Bersemangat Bersama” (“Have a Coffee First, Remain Determined Together”) initiative.

This partnership reflects NESCAFÉ’s continued commitment to standing alongside frontliners who keep the nation moving, especially airport personnel who are instrumental in ensuring Malaysia is seamlessly connected to the rest of the world.

NESCAFÉ and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) collaborate to bring moments of recharge to airport staff on Labour Day.

The ”Ngopi Dulu, Kekal Bersemangat Bersama” (“Have a Coffee First, Remain Determined Together”) initiative.

Building on the momentum of last year’s “Ngopi Dulu & Kekal Kental Bersama” (“Have a Coffee First & Move Forward Together”), this initiative reinforces NESCAFÉ’s mission to celebrate the everyday stories of Malaysians, paying tribute to the resilience, determination and collective strength that continue to inspire the nation to move forward together.

“Continuing our spirit from 2025’s Ngopi Dulu campaign, NESCAFÉ is here to support the KLIA community – especially those who work tirelessly to ensure smooth airport operations every day. Airport operations move at a fast pace and are filled with challenges. Therefore, Labour Day is the perfect platform for us to celebrate your commitment and empower your spirit that keeps you going strong through long and demanding days,” said Juan Aranols, Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Malaysia at the unveiling ceremony.

Airports serve as essential international gateways, relying on continuous operations by dedicated personnel. Airport teams were expected to operate at a higher capacity on Labour Day, with the holiday falling on a Friday, creating a critical need for workers to be more alert. This made a timely opportunity to recognise and support the MAHB workforce for their hard work in managing national connectivity, tourism and shaping travellers’ first and last impression.

As part of this campaign, NESCAFÉ has unveiled the newly refurbished Community Room at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 on Labour Day, providing a space for MAHB staff to rest, connect, and recharge before they continue powering through their day. This includes a vending machine where the airport staff can have access to an array of products from NESCAFÉ and other Nestlé brands such as MILO, KitKat and MAGGI – brands that Malaysians grew up with.

Joyful and energised personnel receiving their complimentary NESCAFE.

Black Hanifah energises the crowd with a live performance of NESCAFÉ’s iconic Kekal Kental anthem, bringing the spirit of the brand to life before a lively audience.

Throughout the day, NESCAFÉ also distributed over 5,000 NESCAFÉ cans to the MAHB working team, including NESCAFÉ Original, 3x Shot, Latte and Mocha — a small but meaningful gesture to power MAHB workers through their long, busy day. Adding more excitement to the day, artiste Black Hanifah made a surprise appearance for an exclusive performance, bringing energy and joy to the KLIA community.

This Labour Day initiative with MAHB is the first step for NESCAFÉ to become KLIA’s recharge partner for its staff. More “pick-me-up” services will be made more accessible for the KLIA community throughout the airport in the near future, catering to more staff and workers at any one time.

For more information, please visit the official website here, Facebook at NESCAFÉ Malaysia here and Instagram at @nescafe_my here.

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