From Kibble To Community: Royal Canin’s Purrfect Adventure Reimagines Pet Parenting In Malaysia

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Pet ownership in Malaysia is no longer just about feeding and caring for animals – it’s becoming an emotional, lifestyle-driven journey.

That shift was at the heart of Royal Canin Malaysia’s latest experiential activation, “Purrfect Adventure,” a multi-sensory event held on Saturday, 9 May and Sunday, 10 May 2026, at Eco Majestic City Park, Semenyih, designed to mirror the real-life journey of raising a pet while making science-led nutrition more accessible and engaging for modern pet parents.

According to Teh Meng Li, Market Head of Royal Canin Malaysia and Singapore, the vision was to move far beyond a traditional roadshow format.

Teh Meng Li, Market Head of Royal Canin Malaysia and Singapore

“We really wanted to create something meaningful, immersive, and genuinely useful for pet owners,” she shared, adding that the experience was designed to reflect the full arc of pet ownership, from adoption to nutrition to long-term care.

Rather than simply educating, the event invited visitors to experience pet care. Meng Li explained that Royal Canin believes learning is most effective when it is lived rather than told.

The activation was carefully crafted to feel natural and relatable, while still grounded in science-led pet health.

From NFC-powered discovery journeys to hands-on workshops and interactive installations, every touchpoint was designed to appeal to a new generation of pet owners who value interactivity, shareability, and community connection.

A major focus this year for the brand has been its “Start of Life” initiative, which highlights the critical importance of nutrition in the early months of a kitten’s development.

Meng Li emphasised that this stage lays the foundation for lifelong health.

“Many people think nutrition is just about making pets grow bigger, but it actually supports immunity, digestion, brain development, and long-term wellbeing,” she said.

The initiative aims to shift mindsets toward early preventive care, supported by education and partnerships.

Balancing education with entertainment was a deliberate creative challenge. Meng Li noted that pet nutrition can often feel intimidating, especially for first-time owners. To counter this, the experience leaned into storytelling, mascots, and gamified learning.

“We didn’t want people to feel like they were attending a lecture,” she said, adding that the goal was for visitors to leave feeling informed, inspired, and happy – without ever feeling overwhelmed.

At its core, Royal Canin continues to anchor itself in science, but with a human touch. Meng Li explained that the brand focuses on translating complex nutritional research into practical, everyday guidance.

“Pet owners don’t want scientific jargon – they want to know how to take better care of their pets,” she said, highlighting efforts across vet partnerships, digital platforms, and the Royal Canin Club to make information more accessible across different owner journeys.

The event also placed strong emphasis on responsible pet ownership, reflecting a broader shift in Malaysia’s pet culture. Beyond nutrition, Meng Li highlighted that pet wellbeing also includes environment, emotional care, and veterinary support.

She also shared that collaborating with partners such as EcoWorld was key to bringing the vision to life.

“Creating a better world for pets cannot be done alone – it requires collaboration across communities and industries,” she said.

Looking ahead, Royal Canin sees Malaysia’s pet industry evolving rapidly, driven largely by younger generations who view pets as family members. Meng Li observed a clear rise in demand for education, preventive care, and meaningful engagement with brands.

However, she also noted that many first-time pet owners still need guidance. “We believe the future of the industry will be shaped not just by products, but by trust, education, and long-term support,” she said.

As “Purrfect Adventure” wrapped up with strong visitor engagement, Meng Li hopes the takeaway is both emotional and practical. She shared that beyond fun memories, the goal is for visitors to understand that early decisions in a pet’s life matter significantly in the long run.

“We hope they leave feeling more confident, supported, and inspired to give their pets the best Start of Life,” she said, underscoring Royal Canin’s ongoing mission to build a more informed and compassionate pet care culture in Malaysia.

For more information about Royal Canin Malaysia’s Start of Life initiative and additional product information, visit https://www.royalcanin.com/my, or www.instagram.com/royalcaninmalaysia/.

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