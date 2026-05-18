Automechanika Kuala Lumpur 2026 Positions Malaysia As Asean’s Next Mobility Hub Amid Ev And Supply Chain Shifts

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Something is shifting in ASEAN’s automotive industry – and Automechanika Kuala Lumpur (AMKL) 2026 is where that shift is being felt most clearly. The exhibition kicked off recently with much fanfare at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, drawing over 317 exhibitors from 16 countries and regions across six halls. As supply chains regionalise, electrification accelerates, and the aftermarket grows more complex, the 15th edition of Automechanika Kuala Lumpur arrives not simply as a trade event, but as a strategic platform where the direction of mobility in Southeast Asia is being actively shaped.

Officiated by Yang Berhormat Datuk Haji Hasbi bin Haji Habibollah, Deputy Minister of Transport Malaysia, the exhibition’s theme – creating business synergies where automotive mobility solutions meet OEMs and the aftermarket – reflects a deliberate response to how the industry is evolving. The Minister’s presence highlights the government’s active role in accelerating the country’s EV infrastructure and future transport agenda. Structured around the concept of Sourcing, Entertainment, and Training, this year’s edition signals a clear move away from transactional showcases towards integrated partnerships that span borders and sectors. The stakes are real: Malaysia overtook Indonesia to become ASEAN’s leading car market in the first half of 2025, with Perodua and Proton accounting for 63% of total sales. For a country at this inflection point, a platform built around synergy rather than spectacle is precisely what the moment calls for.

Fiona Chiew, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd. Image: Automechanika.

Ms Fiona Chiew, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, the organisers of Automechanika Kuala Lumpur, said that Malaysia is no longer just participating in ASEAN’s automotive growth story – it is increasingly helping to write it.

“Automechanika Kuala Lumpur has transformed from a transactional trade fair into a strategic platform where partnerships across sectors and borders are formed. Malaysia is increasingly becoming the meeting point for these conversations – a result of deliberate policy, growing market scale, and an industry that is ready to lead.”

Among the exhibitors present were Brembo, Kovax, Schmaco, Vanli, Launch, TUHU Car Care, TecAlliance, and Leoch Battery, among the industry players who shared insights and showcased mobility solutions spanning the digital and green energy sectors – reflecting the breadth of a global automotive supply chain that increasingly sees Malaysia as both a priority market and a regional manufacturing partner.

On the show floor, this transition is visible in how the exhibition itself was structured. The Automotive Mobility Solutions Zone is no longer simply a showcase – it is a signal. Electrification, green mobility investment, intelligent manufacturing, and digital supply chains took centre stage, reflecting the industry’s acknowledgement that the EV and digitalisation wave is no longer on the horizon; it is already reshaping how vehicles are made, serviced, and sold across the region. Expanded participation across Parts & Components, Electrics & Electronics, Diagnostics & Repair, and Body & Paint categories spanning Halls 1 to 6 reinforces the same story.

Complementing the show floor, the Automotive Mobility Solutions Conference brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology experts to examine the forces reshaping the sector – from the transition to EVs and autonomous vehicles, to digitalised supply chains, sustainable manufacturing, and ESG compliance. Beyond the exchange of market intelligence and investment insights, the conference served as a practical forum where businesses could access actionable knowledge on integrating technologies such as AI and IoT into their operations, and forge cross-sector connections spanning regulation, finance, logistics, and research.

The Automotive Service Marketplace tells a parallel story. By uniting detailing specialists, body and paint shops, chain workshops, and e-commerce service providers under one roof, it points to an aftermarket sector in active transformation – one where independent workshops are professionalising, digital retail is entering the service chain, and the demand for skilled technicians in EV and hybrid servicing is outpacing supply. The Collision Repair Training Workshop, with its live demonstrations, addresses this gap directly, reflecting how talent development has become as central to the industry’s future as product innovation.

Beyond the trade floor, autoFEST@KL rounded out the edition by blending business with car culture, featuring an autoFEST@KL Music Party, Classic and JDM car displays, motorsports and esports competitions, the EMMA Malaysia Car Audio and Modification Competition, and an Outdoor, Camping and Caravan Zone.

For Malaysian businesses, the opportunity is tangible. As the aftermarket sector faces a widening skills gap and global partners increasingly seek regional footholds, events like Automechanika Kuala Lumpur translate directly into partnerships, contracts, and capabilities that strengthen Malaysia’s long-term position.

“Fifteen editions in, Automechanika Kuala Lumpur has evolved from a reflection of where the industry stands into a glimpse of where it is going. The conversations happening here – between global manufacturers, local players, policymakers, and emerging technology providers – are the ones that will define ASEAN’s mobility landscape for the decade ahead,” Ms Fiona Chiew concluded.

As ASEAN accelerates its shift towards electrification and smarter mobility, Malaysia is emerging not just as a participant, but as a convening ground for the region’s next phase of automotive growth.

For more information on Automechanika Kuala Lumpur, visit the official website here.

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