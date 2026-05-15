The “Selamat Calculator” Shows How Much You’re Actually Worth To Your Family — Take The Test Now

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We spend a lot of time thinking about money—how much we earn, how much we owe, how much we spend, and how much we’ve managed to save.

But here’s a question most of us rarely stop to truly consider… What happens to the people who depend on you if you’re suddenly no longer around, and how much is your absence actually worth?

That’s exactly the uncomfortable (but important) question that Volvo Car Malaysia and Mr Money TV want you to ask yourself, through something they’ve built called the “Selamat Calculator”.

The calculator essentially asks you to reflect on what happens if one day, you never make it home.

Nothing is worth more than your life, but there are still times when we forget and take our safety for granted — drivers are humans after all. The Selamat Calculator isn’t meant to put a price on a life, but to act as a gentle reminder to appreciate the value of our presence and what stands to be lost in our absence. Because the true value of our Selamat isn’t measured by wealth but in the people we hold close and the accomplishments we make. Volvo Car Malaysia Sales & Marketing Director Patricia Yaw.

The Selamat Calculator serves as one of the many educational initiatives introduced by Volvo Car Malaysia to reaffirm the importance of fundamental road safety.

As part of its commitment to safety, Volvo’s ongoing Selamat mission continues to guide Malaysian drivers towards more conscious decisions by putting real-world stakes into perspective, showing how unpredictable life can be and why protection matters.

How Does the Selamat Calculator Work?

Remember those old Facebook quizzes that told you which Disney character you were?

Well, the Selamat Calculator has that same energy, except instead of a cartoon character, it calculates the value of your presence in the lives of the people who depend on you.

It builds a picture of your life across three dimensions—financially, practically, and emotionally too—then generates a personalised safety risk profile based on your answers.

The Selamat Calculator serves as a wake-up call, encouraging reflection on what truly matters and reminding us that the best and most important choices are not always financial ones, but the simplest: buckling our seatbelts, getting enough rest, or exercising patience behind the wheel. Safety is a shared responsibility. When we choose to stay safe, we do so not only for ourselves, but for everyone else on the road. Mr Money TV CEO & Co-Founder Peter Yong.

For example, someone supporting their parents, paying off a mortgage, or raising children carries very different responsibilities compared to someone living independently.

The calculator helps break this down in simple terms, even translating it into ringgit to make it easier to grasp.

What Does It Ask?

The assessment covers three areas. First, it gets to know you and starts with the basics—age, career, income, and commitments like property, loans, and your dependents.

Then it goes deeper, asking about the invisible roles you play. Are you the family driver? The one who cooks every night? The person everyone calls when something goes wrong?

Those roles have real value, and according to the calculator, filling each one could cost around RM25,000 a year.

Then it asks how you drive. It wants to know if you’re getting enough sleep before you get behind the wheel, how stressed you are on the road, whether you’ve ever driven after a drink or two, and how far your daily commute actually is.

Finally, it shows you the full picture, and this is where everything comes together.

Based on your responses, you’re placed into one of four life-stage profiles—the family backbone, the partner co-pilot, the independent soloist, or the determined climber—each reflecting a different kind of stake in the road ahead.

The calculator estimates the real ripple effect your absence would leave behind, how much financial pressure would be shifted onto your family, what plans might have to be put on hold if you’re not there, the milestones you’d miss if you’re gone, and the emotional weight that, honestly, can’t be put into numbers.

TLDR, the Selamat Calculator is meant to give you a picture of what your absence could mean in real life, not just in numbers, but in tangible and intangible things that could be left behind.

Try It, It Takes Just a Few Minutes

The Selamat Calculator is free and available HERE, and it only takes a few minutes to complete. You can do it over lunch, at night, or even share it with your partner or sibling and compare results. And who knows, it might lead to real conversations that actually matter.

And if you want to take it a step further, Volvo Car Malaysia’s “Selamat Driving Experience” is happening this 16 and 17 May, bringing the message from the screen to the road through a more hands-on experience. So check out their Facebook or Instagram for more details.

But start with the calculator first. It’s a simple reminder that your presence already means more than you probably realise.

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