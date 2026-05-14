Weekend Reset: Feel Like Yourself Again Through Music, Movement, & Crafting

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s a weekend of rejuvenation through yoga and sound bath sessions, and dance and music nights. Need a different kind of reset? Step into one of the craft workshops and let your creativity do the talking.

GloW | 15 May | Pisco KL | 10.30pm | Free entry

Image: Pisco KL/IG

Pisco is hosting GloW this Friday, a free night of energy-driven and emotionally charged electronic music. DJs Undergroove, Chunky Munky, and Diva Deville will take the floor through House, Tech House, Indie Dance, and Progressive.

Sumud: Existence Is Resistance | 15-17 May | GMBB | 11am-10pm

Sumud: Existence Is Resistance is a series of performances, exhibitions, talks, workshops, and screenings exploring themes of Palestine, the act of resistance, and standing in solidarity with those who need it.

Luv It Pink | 15-17 May | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The Luv It Pink market is back with interesting booths selling all things fashionable and unique. There’ll also be live performances to enjoy, fun crafting workshops, and more.

Warung Terang | 15-17 May | Various locations | 8pm-11.30pm | Free public event

Warung Terang is a mobile street-style projection mapping activation featuring digital artworks, live visuals, REAVANG sessions, and artist takeovers. Created by local collective Filamen, the project transforms public spaces into open-air galleries. This year, the theme is Pasar (Market).

WET Sessions ft Sebastien Leger | 16 May | WET Deck | 4pm til late | Ticketed entry

Sebastien Leger, the visionary French maestro behind Lost Miracle, is renowned for blending melodic house and euphoric soundscapes that lit up dance floors from Ibiza to Tulum. Now he’s bringing the same energy to KL, set against the glow of the iconic Petronas Twin Towers.

Connor’s Collective x After 8 | 16 May | REXKL | 8pm onwards | Free entry

Image: REXKL/IG

Enjoy a night of non-stop music with DJs Sandra Woo and 7UFO at Connor’s Collective x After 8. Plus, enjoy special stout promotions all night long. They’ll make a dancer out of you yet.

Understanding the Mind through Yoga | 16-17 May | IWK Eco Park | 9am-4pm | Ticketed event

Unwind and ease into calm with a community yoga session and a soothing sound bath. Then, explore your creative side through workshops in butter-making, mangrove natural dyeing, pottery, and Ikebana, the art of Japanese floral arrangement. If it’s something you’d like to join, remember to register by filling out the Google Form here.

e(KL)sperimental | 17 May | Dou Houz | 8.30pm | Free public event

Watch music come to life in real time, as Malaysian and Australian artists improvise together on stage. No rehearsals, no setlists, just pure creative instinct.

Ronggeng Kuala Lumpur Exhibition | 18-23 May | Semua House | 10am-10pm | Free entry

The Ronggeng KL Exhibition explores the history and evolution of the ronggeng social dance and music tradition. The exhibition also celebrates Ronggeng’s multicultural roots and invites visitors to rediscover its place in the city’s cultural memory. Entry is free, but remember to register here to avoid disappointment.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.