We Spent A Day At Elaeis Gardens & Now We’re Questioning Our City Life

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There are weekend escapes… and then there are places that quietly reset what you think a weekend is supposed to feel like.

That was pretty much the vibe we got from a recent sneak peek of Elaeis Gardens on Carey Island in Selangor—a newly launched eco-tourism destination that’s just a short drive away from KL.

But mentally, it feels like you’ve travelled much further and landed in a lowkey “healing” space that city folks would genuinely appreciate.

So, What Exactly is Elaeis Gardens?

Fair question, because it doesn’t fit neatly into one box. It’s not quite a resort. Not quite a heritage museum. Not quite a nature park either. It’s a bit of all three, and that’s exactly the point.

Operated by SD Guthrie (aka Guthrie)—one of Malaysia’s most established agribusiness groups—Elaeis Gardens (or EG for short) is a collection of eco and heritage destinations spread across palm oil plantation estates across the country, many of which carry histories stretching back over 200 years.

But rather than keeping that history behind glass, EG invites visitors and guests to feel it and experience it for themselves.

Guided by the idea of “Di Sisi Alam” (Alongside Nature), the experience doesn’t try to shy away from its plantation heritage, but leans into it instead, in a way that’s more honest, grounded, and educational too.

Even the name “Elaeis” comes from Elaeis guineensis, the scientific name for oil palm. So yes, everything here is rooted in the land it stands on.

(SD Guthrie)

Guthrie’s Group Managing Director Mohd Haris Mohd Arshad describes EG as a one-stop experience where you can stay, eat, get active, explore nature, and if you’re the curious type, learn about sustainable palm oil production all in one trip.

EG represents an evolution in how we share our landscapes and our story. The brand represents our commitment to responsible ecotourism and community connection. It reflects our belief that it is possible to balance large-scale palm oil operations with genuine hospitality, education, and care for nature. Guthrie’s Group Managing Director Mohd Haris Mohd Arshad.

And the best way for people to understand and appreciate what they do is to come see it for themselves. So what was once enjoyed quietly behind the scenes by Guthrie’s own staff is now open to the public, and honestly, it’s about time.

Right now, EG spans multiple locations across Malaysia, but the one that really sets the tone is Carey Island.

Carey Island: Where Time Slows Down a Bit

(TRP/Fernando Fong)

The moment you cross into Carey Island (or Pulau Carey as the locals call it), something shifts. Everything feels slower here, in the best way possible.

At EG Carey Island, you’re surrounded by long stretches of palm trees, quiet kampungs, scenic bends along the Langat River, and colonial-era buildings sitting calmly in the greenery like they’ve always been there (because they kinda have).

(TRP/Fernando Fong)

Carey Island is also home to the Mah Meri community, one of the indigenous Orang Asli groups in Peninsular Malaysia. Known for their intricate wooden carvings, they’re sometimes called the “Masked Men of Malaysia”.

Their traditions are still very much alive today, especially during cultural ceremonies like Hari Moyang.

(SD Guthrie)

And if you’ve mastered the art of noticing (or are just lucky), you might catch a glimpse of the island’s wilder, more elusive inhabitants, like the Crested Serpent Eagle flying high above or the Selangor Silvered Langur moving through the canopy at EG Carey Island.

They definitely add another layer to a place that already feels far removed from urban life.

(TRP/Fernando Fong)

Heritage Bungalows That Feel Like a Movie Set

This is where EG really shows its charm. The accommodation options here span from restored colonial bungalows to more straightforward modern rooms, each offering its own allure and is suitable for both longer group stays and quick weekend breaks.

VIP Bungalow – From RM2,800/night

(SD Guthrie)

This place is huge and can sleep up to 10 guests. A National Heritage-listed building since 2019, with sweeping river views. Four rooms (including a kids’ room), karaoke, ATV rides, golf access, and breakfast for everyone. It’s basically built for family reunions and large group hangouts.

Guest Bungalow – From RM1,600/night

(SD Guthrie)

Once the plantation’s mill manager’s quarters, this accommodation dates back to 1929 and has been a heritage-listed site since 2012. It sleeps 8 people across 3 rooms, making it great for families, weddings, or that long-overdue friend trip that finally made it out of the group chat.

Teratai, Melur & Mawar Rooms – From RM190/night

(SD Guthrie)

Simple, clean, and practical. 36 rooms available with twin beds, WiFi, TV, and free parking. A comfortable base for a quick retreat, or if you’re on a budget.

And the accommodations here are more versatile than you’d think.

Beyond the stay itself, the space comes with boardrooms and event facilities, so whether you’re planning a corporate retreat, a private celebration, or a gathering that needs a proper venue, this place can handle it all.

Golfing By The River & Palm Trees

(SD Guthrie)

And if golf is your thing (or even if it isn’t), the Carey Island Golf Club might just win you over. It’s an 18-hole coastal course where the views of the river and wide open skies will definitely make it hard to care too much about your score.

The clubhouse has this laid-back colonial character to it, complete with a driving range and a big swimming pool with a kids’ area for when the family tags along.

(TRP/Fernando Fong/SD Guthrie)

Tee off here starts from RM23 on both weekdays and weekends, with cheaper rates for students and staff—so there’s really no excuse not to give it a go.

Food That Tastes Like Home Away From Home

(SD Guthrie)

Just next to the clubhouse is Dapo Carey, a restaurant serving up authentic local meals with serious kampung comfort energy. Think masak lemak, asam pedas, and hearty bowls of laksa.

And if you need a nudge on what to order, go for the sup rusa (venison soup) with crusty wheat bread. It’s the kind of savoury treat you don’t think twice about. You just eat, finish, and wonder how it disappeared so fast.

More Than Just Healing

The experience at EG goes well beyond just checking in and checking out—there’s a whole layer of things to do for the curious, the adventurous, and everyone in between.

(SD Guthrie)

There’s the Know-Your-Palm-Oil (KYPO) program, which gives you a closer look at sustainable palm oil: how it’s produced, why it matters, and its role in the wider ecosystem.

(SD Guthrie)

Then there’s Hatter’s Castle, a National Heritage-gazetted site completed in 1923 and originally built for early palm oil industry pioneers.

You might recognise it as a filming location for local and international movies like The Garden of Evening Mists, Kabali, and Polis Evo 3. It doubles as a venue for events and conferences, because seriously, the building’s architecture alone makes it one of Carey Island’s most recognisable landmarks.

If you’re after something more active, there’s plenty to choose from, such as tennis, cycling, ATV rides, obstacle courses, nature trails, and more. You’re basically spoilt for choice on how you could shape your weekend.

(SD Guthrie)

On top of all that, EG Carey Island will soon have a brand new museum that’ll bring the full history of the estate and plantation to life, from the early days of the palm oil plantation right through to what it is today. It’s still being built, but it’s shaping up to be one of those stops you won’t want to skip.

And Carey Island is just one branch of a much bigger “palm tree,” so to speak. Joining the growing list of destinations open to the public is Tasik Impian in Kunak, Sabah, offering visitors another scenic escape rooted in nature and local experiences.

EG is also coming to other locations very-very soon, including Eco Retreat in Melaka, Sua Betong in Negeri Sembilan, Ledang Golf Club in Tangkak, Guthrie Golf & Country Club in Layang‑Layang, Johor, Dublin Golf Club in Kedah, and Rajawali Golf Club in Bintulu, Sarawak.

So if the city has been a little too much lately and you’re craving something that actually feels like an escape, give EG a shot. It’s the kind of place that sneaks up on you, and before you know it, you’re already planning the next trip back.

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