InDrive Rolls Out Platinum Driver League 2026 With Major Rewards Up For Grabs

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Following strong participation in its inaugural run last year, inDrive Malaysia is bringing back its Platinum Driver League 2026 to reward driver-partners with prizes worth over RM100,000.

Running from 27 April to 31 May 2026, and open to inDrive’s driver-partners in Klang Valley, Johor Bahru and Penang, this year’s initiative features an exciting line up of rewards, from weekly prizes such as smartphones, tablets, dashcams and fuel vouchers, to grand prizes including a Perodua Bezza 1.3 Advance 2026 and a Yamaha NVX.

Image: inDrive

At a time when ride-hailing drivers are navigating rising living costs and economic uncertainty, from fuel expenses to vehicle maintenance, the initiative aims to provide meaningful incentives that support drivers in maximising their earnings while staying engaged on the platform.

The initiative reflects inDrive’s continued commitment to its driver-first approach, recognising the vital role driver partners play in keeping communities connected while fostering a fair, transparent and inclusive mobility ecosystem.

Image: inDrive

“Driver-partners are the backbone of our platform and the reason millions of people are able to move safely and conveniently every day. Through the Platinum Driver League 2026, we want to give back in a meaningful way by recognising their everyday contributions and creating opportunities that can help ease some of their financial burdens. Following the strong response last year, we hope this campaign will continue to motivate and support our driver partners while helping to grow our driver community over the campaign period,” said Azlan Anwar, Driver Operations Manager, inDrive Malaysia.

As Malaysia’s gig economy continues to evolve, initiatives like the Platinum Driver League play an important role in supporting driver-partners with flexible earning opportunities while recognising their everyday contributions on the road.

Image: inDrive

As part of its broader commitment to the local mobility ecosystem, inDrive remains focused on investing in initiatives that promote driver engagement, professional growth, and long-term sustainability for the communities it serves.

inDrive has also introduced its 1% commission model for drivers in Kuala Lumpur until 31 May 2026, reinforcing its commitment to fairness and enabling drivers to retain a larger share of their earnings, especially during uncertain times.For more information on the Platinum Driver League 2026, including campaign mechanics and eligibility criteria, please visit InDrive’s official website here.

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