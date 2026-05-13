From Paddy Fields To Pint Glasses — Borneo’s Harvest, Beautifully Bottled
Carlsberg Malaysia is celebrating Gawai and Kaamatan with a campaign blending cultural storytelling, live experiences and environmental responsibility, anchored by the second edition of its MesmeRICEsing limited-edition packaging featuring Sabahan artist Nelson Lip and Sarawakian T. Bagak, whose designs draw on rice as a symbol of life and harvest abundance across Borneo.
Carlsberg Malaysia is marking this year’s Gawai and Kaamatan harvest festivals with a campaign centred on local artists, a three-day cultural event in Kuching, and a can-recycling initiative tied to charitable donations.
The brewery, continuing a tradition of releasing special-edition cans and bottles for the Sarawak and Sabah harvest festivals, particularly through its Carlsberg Smooth Draught brand, has again launched its MesmeRICEsing series.
The two artists bring distinct Bornean voices: Lip, a The One Academy-trained Sabahan illustrator with credits spanning UNICEF to The Wizarding World, and Bagak, a self-taught Kuching-born Dayak artist whose raw, tattoo-inspired lowbrow folk art is designed for streets, not galleries.
Both designs draw on rice as a cultural symbol of life, unity and abundance, paying tribute to harvest traditions in Sabah and Sarawak.
The packaging is available on Carlsberg Danish Pilsner and Carlsberg Smooth Draught across on-trade outlets, food courts, supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores in both states.
CarlsCrib: Harvest Pesta
The campaign’s centrepiece is CarlsCrib: Harvest Pesta, a three-day event at Farley Kuching Mall from 22 to 24 May.
The event will feature music performances and festive experiences tied to the harvest season.
A Carls Green Hub will be set up at the Kuching event, and extended to the Rainforest World Music Festival and a community harvest celebration at Kampung Taee, Sarawak.
Visitors can exchange three empty cans for a RM1 donation to a Carlsberg-selected NGO.
The campaign has set a donation target of RM10,000.
Every Can Counts — and Could Win Big
Until 31 May, consumers in Sabah and Sarawak who purchase Carlsberg Danish Pilsner or Carlsberg Smooth Draught at participating outlets can redeem a limited-edition MesmeRICEsing backpack, while stocks last.
Eligible purchases enter customers into a lucky draw for Apple devices: iPhone 17 Pro (RRP from RM5,499), iPad Air (RRP from RM2,799), and Apple Watch Series 11 (RRP from RM1,799).
Convenience store shoppers also qualify, with a minimum purchase of two cans.
More information is available at bestwithcarlsberg.my/harvest.
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