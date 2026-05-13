From Paddy Fields To Pint Glasses — Borneo’s Harvest, Beautifully Bottled

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Carlsberg Malaysia is marking this year’s Gawai and Kaamatan harvest festivals with a campaign centred on local artists, a three-day cultural event in Kuching, and a can-recycling initiative tied to charitable donations.

The brewery, continuing a tradition of releasing special-edition cans and bottles for the Sarawak and Sabah harvest festivals, particularly through its Carlsberg Smooth Draught brand, has again launched its MesmeRICEsing series.

This time, it features limited-edition packaging designed by two Bornean artists — Sabahan Nelson Lip and Sarawakian T. Bagak.

The two artists bring distinct Bornean voices: Lip, a The One Academy-trained Sabahan illustrator with credits spanning UNICEF to The Wizarding World, and Bagak, a self-taught Kuching-born Dayak artist whose raw, tattoo-inspired lowbrow folk art is designed for streets, not galleries.

Both designs draw on rice as a cultural symbol of life, unity and abundance, paying tribute to harvest traditions in Sabah and Sarawak.

The packaging is available on Carlsberg Danish Pilsner and Carlsberg Smooth Draught across on-trade outlets, food courts, supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores in both states.

(Video: Carlsberg Malaysia)

CarlsCrib: Harvest Pesta

The campaign’s centrepiece is CarlsCrib: Harvest Pesta, a three-day event at Farley Kuching Mall from 22 to 24 May.

The event will feature music performances and festive experiences tied to the harvest season.

A Carls Green Hub will be set up at the Kuching event, and extended to the Rainforest World Music Festival and a community harvest celebration at Kampung Taee, Sarawak.

Visitors can exchange three empty cans for a RM1 donation to a Carlsberg-selected NGO.

The campaign has set a donation target of RM10,000.

Every Can Counts — and Could Win Big

Until 31 May, consumers in Sabah and Sarawak who purchase Carlsberg Danish Pilsner or Carlsberg Smooth Draught at participating outlets can redeem a limited-edition MesmeRICEsing backpack, while stocks last.

Eligible purchases enter customers into a lucky draw for Apple devices: iPhone 17 Pro (RRP from RM5,499), iPad Air (RRP from RM2,799), and Apple Watch Series 11 (RRP from RM1,799).

Convenience store shoppers also qualify, with a minimum purchase of two cans.

More information is available at bestwithcarlsberg.my/harvest.

Remember to always #CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY: if you drink, don’t drive.

READ MORE: Carlsberg Malaysia Returns 90 Per Cent Of Profit To Shareholders In Record Dividend Payout

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