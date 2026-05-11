Masak Merah Wins, Potato Curry Needs Water, Sambal Kicap Is Trying

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McDonald’s Malaysia has quietly done something sensible: launched a rice bowl that costs less than most kopitiam lunch sets these days.

The McSavers Rice Bowl, rolled out earlier this month as part of the McSavers range, comes in three flavours — Potato Curry, Sambal Kicap, and Masak Merah — all built around the chain’s Ayam Tenders McD.

For RM9.95, you get Ayam Tenders, rice, a fried egg, and vegetables — a complete meal, at a moment when most fast-food combos in Malaysia have quietly crept past the RM10 mark.

There’s also something quietly calculated about the format itself: rice isn’t a novelty here, it’s the default.

For most Malaysians, a meal without it isn’t quite a meal — and McDonald’s, to its credit, seems to have finally taken that seriously.

An Iced Lemon Tea is included, with unlimited refills for dine-in customers through May.

The honest verdict: it depends entirely on which flavour you pick.

Pick the Right One, And You’re Fine

The Masak Merah is the one to get.

It’s warm, it’s balanced, and it doesn’t try to be anything it isn’t — no small feat for a flavour that many Malaysian households already have a benchmark for.

The Potato Curry, on the other hand, skews dry — the kind of dry where you find yourself reaching for that Iced Lemon Tea not out of thirst but necessity.

The Sambal Kicap leans sweet, noticeably so, in a way that might work for some and feel like a missed opportunity for others.

What carries the whole thing across all three is the fried chicken.

The Ayam Tenders do the heavy lifting here — crisp, familiar, reliable — and the rice is exactly what it needs to be: present, inoffensive, fine.

One addition worth noting: a new Wasabi dipping sauce has been introduced alongside the range, available for the Ayam Tenders; the bowls themselves come dressed with their respective sauces — but if you’re ordering the tenders separately, the Wasabi option is there.

Three flavours, one price point. The Masak Merah, Kari Kentang, and Sambal Kicap — all at RM9.95, all making the same promise. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Sambal Kicap leans sweet — noticeably so. It might work for some, and feel like a missed opportunity for others. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Kari Kentang up close — the chicken delivers, but the curry skews dry. Keep the Iced Lemon Tea within reach. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The one to get. Warm, balanced, and exactly what it needs to be — the Masak Merah doesn’t try too hard, and that’s precisely why it works. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Mango Sticky Rice Deluxe Sundae — soft-serve, real mango chunks, glutinous rice, and coconut milk sauce in a cup. A chilled riff on a Thai classic, and at under RM10, the most convincing argument for not skipping dessert. End the bowl with this. You’ll want to. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

After the Mala, a Breather

The portion sits in that comfortable middle ground, too; not small enough to leave you hunting for a second meal, not large enough to feel like a splurge.

For under RM10, dine-in, with air conditioning, free Wi-Fi and unlimited cold tea?

The value proposition is hard to argue with.

It is, notably, a more coherent offering than its predecessor on the new-item roster — the Mala Fried Chicken, which arrived with considerably more heat and considerably more divisiveness.

The McSavers Rice Bowl isn’t trying to be exciting.

It’s trying to be a decent lunch for under a tenner.

On most days, it succeeds.

READ MORE: McDonald’s Gives Everyone Gold, But Is It Really A Reward?

READ MORE: McDonald’s Malaysia Went Mala – The Mala Chicken Is Fine, The Sundae Is A Decision

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