Get Salon-Worthy Hair With A Mall Trip: Kerastase Malaysia Opens Kiosk At Mid Valley Megamall

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Kerastase Malaysia has opened its newest luxury hair care kiosk at Mid Valley Megamall, marking the brand’s second kiosk concept in Malaysia following its successful debut at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Traditionally only available in professional salons, Kerastase is now bringing its luxury hair care experience to consumers in a more accessible retail concept.

Launch day!

How the Kerastase kiosk looks like in Mid Valley.

Kerastase offers professional hair care solutions that were once exclusively only available in salons.

Aside from retail, customers get to receive professional hair and scalp consultations, and tailored product recommendations. The kiosk features the K-Scan Hair & Scalp Analysis, an advanced diagnosis technology that magnifies the scalp and fibre up to 500x. This offers customers a deeper understanding of what their hair needs.

If you’re prone to hairfall, check out one of the key highlights that is Genesis, Kerastase’s bestselling anti-hair fall range. The Genesis range is specially formulated for weakened hair prone to hair fall due to breakage. Powered by Aminexil, Ginger Root, and Edelweiss Native Cells, Genesis helps by strengthening and fortifying hair fibres while reducing hair fall caused by breakage.

The K-Scan Hair & Scalp Analysis.

Checking out the Kerastase Genesis hair serum to control hairfall.

Kerastase’s Genesis range.

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