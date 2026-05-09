[Photos] This Star Wars Pop-Up Is Free To Enter, But Grogu Will Empty Your Wallet
The free-to-enter experience packs in a Vader fortress, a 27-year Hyperspace Tunnel and a mall-wide Jedi hunt — but the real draw is a gift-with-purchase ladder engineered for adult collectors, scaling from RM99 all the way to RM765.
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There’s a Darth Vader fortress in Sunway Pyramid right now.
A six-foot Death Star built from plastic bricks dominates the LG2 concourse, while Stormtroopers are roaming the mall.
And somewhere between the bubble tea shops and the cinema escalator, a stranger in a Jedi robe is waiting for you to say the magic words.
This is what May The Fourth looks like in Malaysia in 2026 — and it’s a lot more calculated than it appears.
The pop-up, which runs until Sunday (10 May), is timed with surgical precision.
It opens on Star Wars Day, peaks over the long weekend, and closes two weeks before The Mandalorian & Grogu hits cinemas on 22 May.
You don’t need a marketing degree to see what’s happening — you leave the mall buzzing, and the film opens just as that buzz peaks.
The Setup Is Genuinely Good
The centrepiece is a walkthrough Hyperspace Tunnel beneath the Vader castle installation, lined with 27 years’ worth of Star Wars brick sets — from a 2001 Darth Maul bust to the brand-new N-1 Starfighter.
For anyone who grew up with these sets, it’s less a product display and more an involuntary trip down memory lane.
C-3PO, Yoda, Kylo Ren, Grogu and a Death Trooper populate the space alongside fan-built dioramas that double as a live contest.
The most human touch: a Jedi fan is hiding somewhere in Sunway Pyramid on 2, 3, 9 and 10 May between 3 pm and 3:30 pm.
Find them.
Say “May the 4th be with you” and walk away with two tickets to the film.
It’s participatory, it costs nothing, and it turns a shopping mall into a scavenger hunt.
Who This Is Really For
Here’s what the press release buries in the annexes, but the pricing makes obvious — this campaign is not primarily for children.
Yes, there’s a free Landspeeder build session for kids under 12.
Yes, there are collectable postcards for completing booth activities. But the product lineup tells the real story.
The crown jewel of the 2026 range is a 1,809-piece Ultimate Collector Series N-1 Starfighter at RM1,049.90.
There’s a Darth Vader bust, a Yoda bust, an AT-AT and a Dark Saber gift-with-purchase that unlocks only after you’ve spent RM765.
The target audience is the 35-year-old who watched A New Hope on VHS, now earns a salary, and has a display shelf that needs filling.
The kids’ activities are the cover story. The collector ecosystem is the actual business.
The Spending Ladder Is Aggressively Engineered
The gift-with-purchase structure deserves its own paragraph because it’s genuinely well-constructed.
Spend RM99 to get a postcard, RM189 to get a polybag, or RM329 at the event; choose between a cap or a pencil case.
Spend RM765, unlock the Dark Saber — but only at certified stores or the event itself, which is the whole point.
Every tier nudges the next purchase; it’s a loyalty programme dressed as a celebration.
The one detail that stands out for the wrong reason: the limited-edition Grogu Collectible Coin, available when you buy the RM1,049 N-1 Starfighter, has exactly 30 units.
At an 11-day event in one of Malaysia’s busiest malls, that’s not a reward — that’s a controlled scarcity play designed to generate social media noise from the people who didn’t get one.
The LEGO Star Wars May The Fourth pop-up runs until Sunday (10 May) at LG2 Orange Concourse, Sunway Pyramid. The Mandalorian & Grogu opens in cinemas on 22 May 2026.
READ MORE: The Dark Side Never Looked This Good On A Shelf
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