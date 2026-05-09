[Photos] This Star Wars Pop-Up Is Free To Enter, But Grogu Will Empty Your Wallet

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There’s a Darth Vader fortress in Sunway Pyramid right now.

A six-foot Death Star built from plastic bricks dominates the LG2 concourse, while Stormtroopers are roaming the mall.

And somewhere between the bubble tea shops and the cinema escalator, a stranger in a Jedi robe is waiting for you to say the magic words.

This is what May The Fourth looks like in Malaysia in 2026 — and it’s a lot more calculated than it appears.

The pop-up, which runs until Sunday (10 May), is timed with surgical precision.

It opens on Star Wars Day, peaks over the long weekend, and closes two weeks before The Mandalorian & Grogu hits cinemas on 22 May.

You don’t need a marketing degree to see what’s happening — you leave the mall buzzing, and the film opens just as that buzz peaks.

The entrance alone is a photo op. The Dark Troopers flanking the arch are not asking for your ticket — but your wallet should probably brace itself anyway. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

From above, the scale of it becomes clear. LEGO didn’t set up a booth — they built a fortress in the middle of Sunway Pyramid’s Orange Atrium and dared you to walk past it. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The galaxy showed up in full costume — Jedi, pilots, a Jawa, and at least one character who looked suspiciously like they raided Tatooine’s wardrobe. May the Fourth, indeed.

The Hyperspace Tunnel does exactly what it’s designed to do: slow people down. Lightsabers on both walls, sets behind glass, and nobody in a hurry to leave. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The detail inside the Death Star display is the kind of thing that makes you stop scrolling. Every level, every Stormtrooper, every corridor — built brick by brick. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Setup Is Genuinely Good

The centrepiece is a walkthrough Hyperspace Tunnel beneath the Vader castle installation, lined with 27 years’ worth of Star Wars brick sets — from a 2001 Darth Maul bust to the brand-new N-1 Starfighter.

For anyone who grew up with these sets, it’s less a product display and more an involuntary trip down memory lane.

C-3PO, Yoda, Kylo Ren, Grogu and a Death Trooper populate the space alongside fan-built dioramas that double as a live contest.

The most human touch: a Jedi fan is hiding somewhere in Sunway Pyramid on 2, 3, 9 and 10 May between 3 pm and 3:30 pm.

Find them.

Say “May the 4th be with you” and walk away with two tickets to the film.

It’s participatory, it costs nothing, and it turns a shopping mall into a scavenger hunt.

Nobody told him this was for kids. Nobody needed to. That’s the thing about LEGO — the age limit only applies to the price tag. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Light side or dark side — the kids crouching inside this portal have already made their choice. The adults watching from the upper floors are still deciding. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The free build session is two steps: approach the crew, get your bricks, and build something. No purchase required. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The detail on this mask is unsettling in the best possible way. Emperor Palpatine didn’t come to Sunway Pyramid to browse — he came to oversee. Everything is going according to plan. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Orange, purple, and the unmistakable energy of people who have clearly practised this pose. The hooded figure in the centre is leaning fully into the dark side, while the duo on the right — black outfit, red hair, purple blade — look like they walked straight out of a cutscene. The lightsaber colours alone tell you exactly whose side everyone is on. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Who This Is Really For

Here’s what the press release buries in the annexes, but the pricing makes obvious — this campaign is not primarily for children.

Yes, there’s a free Landspeeder build session for kids under 12.

Yes, there are collectable postcards for completing booth activities. But the product lineup tells the real story.

The crown jewel of the 2026 range is a 1,809-piece Ultimate Collector Series N-1 Starfighter at RM1,049.90.

There’s a Darth Vader bust, a Yoda bust, an AT-AT and a Dark Saber gift-with-purchase that unlocks only after you’ve spent RM765.

The target audience is the 35-year-old who watched A New Hope on VHS, now earns a salary, and has a display shelf that needs filling.

The kids’ activities are the cover story. The collector ecosystem is the actual business.

The kid in the Stormtrooper shirt surrounded by actual Stormtroopers is a full-circle moment. But the real standout is the Mandalorian on the right — that Dayak warrior-inspired armour is a crossover nobody asked for, and everyone needed. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Sorted by colour, ready to build. This is either a child’s dream or an adult’s anxiety trigger, depending on who you ask. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The whole event, distilled into one frame: a crowd of phones pointed at Darth Vader. The galaxy far, far away has never been this well-documented. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

This Jawa — Tatooine’s hooded, glowing-eyed scavenger — is proof that the best costumes don’t need a face. Somewhere behind that hood is a person who spent considerable time perfecting it and absolutely nailed it. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Because nothing says “May the Fourth” quite like a live orchestra in a shopping mall. Triplet Orchestra, a collaborative ensemble drawing musicians from Monash, Sunway, and Taylor’s universities, brought the Imperial March to Sunway Pyramid — and John Williams would absolutely approve. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Spending Ladder Is Aggressively Engineered

The gift-with-purchase structure deserves its own paragraph because it’s genuinely well-constructed.

Spend RM99 to get a postcard, RM189 to get a polybag, or RM329 at the event; choose between a cap or a pencil case.

Spend RM765, unlock the Dark Saber — but only at certified stores or the event itself, which is the whole point.

Every tier nudges the next purchase; it’s a loyalty programme dressed as a celebration.

The one detail that stands out for the wrong reason: the limited-edition Grogu Collectible Coin, available when you buy the RM1,049 N-1 Starfighter, has exactly 30 units.

At an 11-day event in one of Malaysia’s busiest malls, that’s not a reward — that’s a controlled scarcity play designed to generate social media noise from the people who didn’t get one.

The smile says “I earned this.” The Ultimate Collector Series N-1 Starfighter is one of the marquee sets at the pop-up — and judging by his expression, he’s already mentally cleared a shelf for it at home. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The kids are pointing. The adult is calculating. Somewhere between the Grogu planter pot and the Millennium Falcon, a family budget is being quietly renegotiated. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Battle of Hoth, recreated in plastic and patience. Two AT-AT walkers, dozens of Snowtroopers, and one very focused person trying to take it all in. This is what happens when someone has too much time, too many bricks, and absolutely no regrets. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The freebies come with personality. “Mission: Survive The Stairs” — featuring Grogu and the Mandalorian — is the kind of sticker that ends up on a laptop and stays there for three years. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The full galaxy, assembled. Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, a Tusken Raider, and what appears to be the LEGO Malaysia team — all in one frame. The man in the centre doing a Force push is either very committed to the bit or genuinely believes he has the high ground. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The LEGO Star Wars May The Fourth pop-up runs until Sunday (10 May) at LG2 Orange Concourse, Sunway Pyramid. The Mandalorian & Grogu opens in cinemas on 22 May 2026.

READ MORE: The Dark Side Never Looked This Good On A Shelf

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