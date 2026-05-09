KL’s Hottest New Challenge Involves A Bucket Of Ice And Your Bare Hand

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It sounds counterintuitive.

It is 33 degrees in Kuala Lumpur, the kind of heat that makes the walk from the car park feel like a personal attack — and someone has set up a bucket of ice and is asking you to put your hand in it.

That is the challenge at the centre of Tiger Beer’s latest campaign, “Brewed to Defy the Heat,” a Kombi van tour running across six locations in the Klang Valley throughout May.

The van pulls up, the crowd gathers, and the dare goes out: how long can you last?

It is the kind of simple, physical, slightly ridiculous public challenge made for phones held sideways and friends who immediately want a turn.

The bucket arrives. The night begins. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The moment everyone watches and nobody wants to go first — until someone does. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The bucket is colder than it looks. The coloured balls mark your progress. Your hand does the rest. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Orange, white or blue — what’s hiding in the ice is the only thing colder than the wait. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A Tiger promoter walks a challenger through the rules. The dare is simpler than it looks — and cooler than it sounds. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Kombi pulled up at Souled Out in Mont Kiara and the screen said everything the night needed to hear. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Twenty-eight degrees on a Friday afternoon — and someone thought ice was the answer. They were right. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Between challenges, someone has to keep score. The draught doesn’t pour itself either. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Van Is the Canvas

The Kombi itself is hard to miss.

KL-based street artist Kenji Chai — known for the large-format character murals that have appeared across the city and internationally — designed the van’s exterior, turning it into a rolling piece of public art.

Chai also painted a dedicated mural somewhere in KL as part of the collaboration, which Tiger commissioned into a short film capturing the kind of nights the campaign is built around: long tables, familiar faces, plans that were never meant to go this late.

The tour runs from 14 to 23 May, stopping at Jaya One and five other confirmed Klang Valley locations, with a Johor date still to be announced.

Each stop is revealed closer to the date via Tiger Beer’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

The artist in the driver’s seat — surrounded by the world he painted, watching the crowd find it. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Three claw marks. One van. The night’s centrepiece needed no introduction. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The van arrived. The crowd followed. That’s how it works every stop. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Tiger Beer’s Marketing Manager Julie Kuan (left) joins Heineken Malaysia leadership and guest in raising a glass to the campaign launch. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Drink More, Win More

Beyond the van, the campaign extends into participating restaurants, pubs, and bars across Peninsular Malaysia until 31 May.

Every purchase earns a contest entry — one bucket of Tiger bottles gets you one entry, while a set of Tiger Draught or a bucket of Tiger Crystal or Tiger Soju Flavoured Lager gets you three.

Winners stand to take home a Dyson Air Purifier Fan or a Tiger-branded 8-litre cooler box.

Entries are submitted by scanning a QR code at the outlet and uploading a receipt at uncage.tigerbeer.com.

The heat, as Tiger’s Marketing Manager Julie Kuan put it, has always been part of life here.

The ice bucket is just the newest way to prove it.

Open to non-Muslims aged 21 and above. Don’t drink and drive.

The neon says it all. Uncage the night. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Cold bottle, warm night — exactly what Brewed to Defy the Heat was made for. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

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