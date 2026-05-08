Sunway Sanctuary Breaks Stigma On “Old Folks Home” With Senior Living Facility

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For many Malaysians, the phrase “old folks home” still carries an uncomfortable stigma. It conjures images of loneliness, abandonment, and quiet hallways filled with people forgotten by their families. In Asian culture especially, sending ageing parents to a care facility is often viewed as something shameful — a sign that the family has failed in its responsibilities.

But what if that perception is outdated?

As Malaysia steadily moves towards becoming an ageing nation, new models of senior living are beginning to challenge long-held assumptions about what growing old should look like. Instead of sterile institutions and isolation, places like Sunway Sanctuary are introducing a very different vision: one centred around independence, community, wellness, and dignity.

Located within the larger Bandar Sunway township and directly connected to healthcare facilities, Sunway Sanctuary resembles less of a traditional nursing home and more of a lifestyle-focused residential community for seniors. Residents participate in social activities, fitness programmes, wellness sessions, and community events, all while having access to medical support when needed.

The shift reflects a larger question Malaysian society may soon have to confront: in a rapidly ageing country where families are smaller, people live longer, and adult children are increasingly busy or living far from home, is the idea of senior living really as bad as we think? Or have we simply been looking at it through the lens of an older generation?

Breaking The Stigma: Senior Living, Not “Old Folks Home”

Image: Sunway Sanctuary

Sunway Sanctuary Director of Sales and Marketing Vivien Lim Siew Ling said the stigma on retirement communities or “old folk homes” has been gradually diminishing with facilities like Sunway Sanctuary.

“There was really heavy resistance when we first started out in 2023. Senior living establishments are strongly associated with abandonment and loneliness. But, senior citizens are seeing things differently now with Sunway Sanctuary,” Vivien said during a media conference at Sunway Sanctuary’s Generations of Love — A Mother’s Day Celebration event.

She mentioned that although it was a little bit difficult and slow on the uptake in the beginning, Sunway Sanctuary residents today are happy and “do not want to leave”.

Of course, the best way to know is through user testimony:

Today, the senior living facilty has an occupancy rate of 75% and is still growing. In fact, Doris informed the media that the upcoming phase of Sunway Sanctuary’s expansion will see 456 rooms added to accommodate more senior residents in the future.

What’s life like in Sunway Sanctuary?

Sunway Sanctuary offers premium senior living packages including assisted and independent living.

Unlike traditional nursing homes which cater to seniors who have serious medical conditions and require round-the-clock nursing care, assisted living centres focus on those who can function independently but still need some assistance with daily activities. Simply put, assisted living helps residents with simple tasks such as feeding, bathing, and dressing.

On the other hand, independent living caters to seniors who are generally healthy and active but want the convenience of community living like having ready meals, housekeeping and laundry services taken care of.

Residents are provided tastefully designed senior living suites with an emphasis on comfort, convenience, safety, and accessibility. It is also annexed to Sunway Medical Centre, where they are just a stone’s throw away from medical services.

On the wellness and lifestyle aspect of Sunway Sanctuary, residents’ lives are kept enriched as well as active with all sorts of planned recreational and social activities to keep their mind, body, and soul engaged.

To name a few, these activities include:

Skill workshops

Special interest clubs

Friendly competitions

Hobby classes

Group exercises

There are also personalised services such as:

24-hour personal concierge

Housekeeping and maintenance

Health and vital checks

Medication reminders

Massage room

Special meal preparation

Gym trainer

Being an integrated city, Bandar Sunway also offers transit systems such as the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and free Sunway Shuttle Bus services that connects Sunway Sanctuary to shopping malls such as Sunway Square Mall and Sunway Pyramid, and even the Sunway Lagoon Theme Park.

Sunway Sanctuary also offers various special packages such as the East Meets West: Post-Stroke Rehab package — a recovery programme that integrates East-to-West treatments including Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) services, Psychological Consultation, and Complementary Wellness Services.

Other packages include one-to-one care for those who need higher levels of assistance tailored to individual needs, a post-hospital discharge care package, and post-orthopaedic package.

Sunway Sanctuary also provides facilities fit for a five-star hotel, with a Heated Saltwater Infinity Pool, a karaoke lounge, a mini movie theatre, a library, a games room, billiard room, and a very well-equipped gymnasium.

Sunway Sanctuary celebrates Mother’s Day

Sunway Sanctuary is celebrating Mother’s Day with “Generations of Love — A Mother’s Day Celebration” from 8 to 9 May.

The two-day celebration brings together families across generations in a meaningful tribute to motherhood. Centered on the theme “Generations of Love”, the event highlights the many dimensions of motherhood, from women raising families, to expectant mothers preparing for new beginnings, to daughters expressing appreciation and gratitude for the maternal figures in their lives.

This Mother’s Day celebration was not only dedicated to honouring mothers among Sunway Sanctuary’s senior residents, but also extended to postnatal mothers, supported by a dedicated postnatal care centre located on one of the floors within the property.

The event kicked off with an opening ceremony and welcome address by Doris Chin, Sunway Sanctuary’s newly appointed General Manager.

“We believe seniors should be empowered to remain active, engaged and connected. Sunway Sanctuary is designed to support a lifestyle where ageing is embraced with confidence and purpose,” Doris said.

As a health and wellness-integrated senior living residence, Sunway Sanctuary has been reflecting the growing demand for quality senior living and holistic care offerings.

In collaboration with Applecrumby, a baby essentials brand, and MamaClub, a parenting, media platform, and community hub, the festival features a lively mini bazaar showcasing curated products and lifestyle offerings for mothers and families, creating a warm vibrant, and family-friendly atmosphere.

There are interactive workshops to further enrich the experience, encouraging creativity, bonding, and shared moments among families. Guests can also enjoy a variety of game stations and activity booths, with prizes and lucky draw sessions adding excitement throughout the event.

Food and lifestyle experiences are also a key feature of the event, with Sunway Sanctuary introducing its Full Moon Party Box, specially curated for postnatal mothers as part of its comprehensive postnatal care journey.

Find out more about Sunway Sanctuary’s offerings, promotions, and events on their official website.

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