Malaysians Walked 230 Billion Steps Last Year & Earned RM18 Million In Rewards Through This One Program

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In 2026, AIA Malaysia marks the 10th anniversary of AIA Vitality, its science-backed health and wellness programme that has helped transform everyday choices into long-term positive health outcomes for Malaysians.

Over the past decade, AIA Vitality has evolved into a distinctive offering that combines an engaging wellness programme with meaningful insurance-linked benefits, reinforcing AIA’s commitment to helping Malaysians live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

Launched in 2016, AIA Vitality is a comprehensive health and wellness programme that equips members with the knowledge, tools, and motivation to lead healthier lives.

Built on the principles of behavioural science, AIA Vitality promotes sustainable health habits and rewards members with valuable benefits and discounts for taking proactive steps towards better health.

The programme supports a holistic approach to wellness, including regular physical activity, balanced nutrition, and routine health check-ups.

AIA Vitality represents a fundamental shift in how insurance creates value—transforming the insurer’s role from a passive payor, waiting for customers to fall ill and make a claim, into an active partner that continually engages and supports them to stay healthy.

Built into selected AIA life insurance and takaful plans, it rewards customers not just for being protected, but for taking proactive steps to stay healthy.

Through AIA Vitality, everyday healthy behaviours can translate into tangible policy benefits — including wealth boosters, health rewards and cashback — subject to the terms and benefits of each plan.

As members progress through Bronze to Platinum AIA Vitality status tiers, higher levels of engagement unlock greater value, reinforcing AIA’s belief that insurance should deliver better value throughout life, not only at the point of claim.

Ten years on, AIA Vitality has grown more than tenfold, reaching over 391,000 members nationwide, reflecting increasing demand for engagement-led health solutions.

In 2025 alone, members recorded 230 billion steps, equivalent to walking around the Earth more than 4,500 times and earned over RM18 million in rewards for sustained healthy behaviours.

Millions of hours of physical activity and sleep were tracked through integrated digital and wearable devices, demonstrating consistent participation in the programme.

The programme is built around three main pillars that guide members on their health journey – Know Your Health, Improve Your Health and Enjoy the Rewards.

Members begin by completing the AIA Vitality Health Review, which determines their “AIA Vitality Age”, a personalised indicator of overall health that may be higher or lower than their actual age.

As of 31 December 2025, data from AIA Vitality Health Checks demonstrates the programme’s significant and measurable impact on members’ health. Among participating members:

49% have improved their blood pressure

61% have achieved healthier cholesterol levels

79% have improved glucose levels

43% have recorded improvements in Body Mass Index (BMI)

Chai Tze Siang, Chief Marketing Officer of AIA Malaysia shared, “These results underscore the effectiveness of AIA Vitality as a long-term preventive health platform—one that raises early awareness of health risks and, more importantly, drives sustained behavioural change with our customer.”

As AIA Vitality enters its second decade, personalisation will take an even more central role in the programme’s evolution.

Heng Zee Wang, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Malaysia, said, “Since its launch in 2016, AIA Vitality has empowered Malaysians to take charge of their health, make better lifestyle choices, and be rewarded for the small actions that add up to real change.

Members today already benefit from tailored weekly activity targets and customised feedback through tools such as the food tracker, enabling the programme to meet individuals exactly where they are in their health journeys.

Marking its 10th anniversary, the programme continues to evolve into a more inclusive platform with meaningful entry points for every Malaysian—from first-time participants to long-standing members—supported by engaging initiatives such as the AIA Vitality Carnival and Score Marathon.

Over the past ten years, we have helped our members move more, eat better, prioritise rest, and improve key health metrics. We are proud that this programme has not only changed behaviours at scale, but has also redefined what insurance can do, in line with our mission to help Malaysians live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives. AIA Malaysia Chief Executive Officer Heng Zee Wang.

These efforts reflect AIA Malaysia’s commitment to making preventive health accessible, engaging, and relevant to individuals at every stage of their wellness journey.

With more initiatives and enhancements planned throughout this milestone year, AIA Vitality remains a trusted partner in empowering individuals and families to take charge of their well-being.

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