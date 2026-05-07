Your Car, But Smarter: How New Tech Is Giving Malaysians Their Time (And Freedom) Back

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If you spend a fair bit of time behind the wheel (and most of us here in Malaysia do), you’ll know that driving here is almost unavoidable and rarely as simple as getting from point A to B.

There’s traffic jams that test your patience, unexpected situations that demand your full attention, parking hunts that feel like a side quest, and rising costs that make every trip feel a little heavier on the wallet.

Nowadays, the car you drive doesn’t just reflect your lifestyle anymore, it actively shapes it too, and influences how your whole day feels from the moment you leave home to the moment you finally hang your keys for the night.

That’s also why the idea of a “car” has been changing quite a bit. Today’s cars are a lot smarter, safer, and more efficient than those we had even 10 years ago.

And brands like OMODA | JAECOO are part of that shift. They’re actively pushing out new tech that tries to make everyday driving feel less like a chore and more like something that naturally fits into your lifestyle.

A Brand on the Move

Recently, at the Beijing Auto Show 2026, the Chinese automaker came in clutch to show exactly where the future of driving is heading. The range of cars they showcased combined design, performance, and smarter mobility features built around what modern drivers actually want.

They also marked a pretty big milestone, celebrating their third anniversary and over one million cars sold globally (not bad at all for a brand that’s still relatively new on the scene).

If you’ve noticed more OMODA | JAECOO cars on the road lately—like the JAECOO J5 HEV, OMODA 5 HEV, or JAECOO J7 HEV—you’re not imagining it.

The brand has been gaining traction quite quickly here. Since launching in Malaysia in 2024, the brand has sold about 17,800 units in 2025 alone, which is a 153% year-on-year jump. That brings total local sales to over 25,000 units in just a short span of time.

Globally, things are moving even faster. They’re now in 16 European markets and have crossed 220,000 units sold there within two years.

In the UK specifically, they managed to grab over 2% market share in under a year, and broke into the top 10 within 17 months (pretty rapid growth by any standard).

And over in Spain, they’ve built a reputation as one of the country’s most recognised and trusted car brands.

One Car, Two Vibes

What sets OMODA | JAECOO apart is their focus on making advanced car tech practical and relevant for everyday driving.

Take their Super Hybrid System (SHS), for example. It’s basically a next-gen setup for both their PHEV and HEV models that’s designed to balance performance and efficiency.

(Omoda&Jaecoo Malaysia/Facebook)

In simpler terms, the system gives drivers a mix of EV smoothness and hybrid practicality, where you get that instant electric response when you accelerate, plus the reliability of a petrol engine that kicks in when you’re cruising to deliver maximum efficiency and fuel savings.

This is all part of a broader shift towards what the brand calls “One Car, Two Vibes”, where one car adapts seamlessly between daily routines and spontaneous adventures, without you having to think twice about it.

(Omoda&Jaecoo Malaysia/Facebook)

Goodbye Parking Drama

Then there’s the Valet Parking Driver (VPD), which is probably one of the more “wait, really?” features that OMODA | JAECOO is already putting into their cars.

This system lets your car find a parking spot on its own, then later, come back to you when called. And in practice, the feature is pretty straightforward.

All you need to do is simply drop yourself off wherever you need to be, like the mall or maybe the office, and with a simple command, the car will park itself. And later, you can easily call it back to pick you up where you are. Neat right?

It’s definitely a feature that solves the frustrations that everyone deals with on a daily basis, giving you a bit more freedom in your day and less mental load every time you reach your destination.

Your Next Car Chat Might Be With a Robot

And interestingly, the innovation doesn’t stop at the cars themselves. At showrooms and events, OMODA | JAECOO also uses a humanoid, AI-powered robot called Mornine that was created by the team at AiMOGA.

It’s already been deployed in over 30 countries, including here in Malaysia, and helps with things like explaining car features, answering questions, and guiding customers more interactively.

So don’t be surprised when a robot tries to convince you to buy a car the next time you walk into an OMODA | JAECOO showroom near you.

(Omoda&Jaecoo Malaysia/Facebook)

So yeah, driving today isn’t what it used to be. It’s smarter, a bit more effortless, and honestly kind of futuristic already.

With brands like OMODA | JAECOO leading the charge, owning a car in Malaysia is starting to feel less like a necessity and more like a lifestyle upgrade you didn’t know you needed.

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